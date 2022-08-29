GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2022) -- Join the Greensboro area Rotary clubs for their big 10th annual hotly contested barbecue competition for the Boss Hawg Championship trophy - with some of the best wood smoked pork, ribs, brisket, and chicken, along with a wide variety of sides, desserts, beer, and wine…all you can eat and drink.
“PIGSTOCK 2022”, A Day of Smoked BBQ & Bluegrass, A Rotary BBQ Competition Benefiting Children of Vietnam, will take place Sat., Nov. 5, 10am–5pm at the Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.
Live bluegrass music will be provided by the bands Never Too Late, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Briar Patch. Bring your instruments for fun open jam sessions accompanied by the bands on breaks.
All proceeds support the Children of Vietnam organization – including college educations for underprivileged Vietnamese youth (“Educating, Healing, Sheltering, and Nurturing”). More info available at pigstockbbq.com.
Tickets are available for all you can eat food with tea and water or food, beer, and wine: $35-$45. Children under 12 FREE – one paying adult must accompany each child. Tickets will be sold at the event or can be purchased in advance online:
https://secure.givelively.org/event/children-of-vietnam/pigstock-2022
