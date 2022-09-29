Pieology's Celebrating National Pizza Month with Some Seriously Delicious Rewards!
This is no hocus pocus. October really is National Pizza Month, and you really can get three times the Pie Life Rewards from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Just order three of our Signature Pizzas this month – all at once or in multiple transactions – and enjoy three times the flavor, three times the fun and three times the Rewards!
Choose from Pieology's top-selling Signature Pizza flavors including:
- Combo Pizza
- Veggie Pesto Pizza
- Margherita Pizza
- Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza
- Alfredo Bacon Chicken “ABC” Pizza
- Mega Meat Pizza
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
And if you're not already part of Pie Life, what are you waiting for? Join in October and receive a FREE One-Topping Thin Pizza.* Become part of the Pie Life and enjoy a month full of treats.
*Offer available to new Pie Life members only and valid for 7 days after being loaded into Pie Life Rewards. Valid October 1-31, 2022.
