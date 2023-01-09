Pieology to Celebrate 2023's National Pizza Week with Fun and Free Crust Upgrade
Pieology has announced that they will celebrate a New Year with both health AND indulgence during National Pizza Week, January 8 through 14 by offering a free Premium Crust upgrade on orders in-store and online for customers who download the Pie Life Rewards app or are an existing Pie Life user.
Everyone has a different way of approaching the New Year and Pieology is encouraging pizza lovers to choose how they want to celebrate. Whether someone’s looking for a healthy or indulgent pizza option, guests will receive a free crust offer in the Pie Life Rewards app allowing them to try any of Pieology’s delicious Premium Crusts during National Pizza Week.
Additionally, all in-store guests can enjoy a Signature or 3-top pizza + drink for $10. Guests ready to start the year with a little fun on social media can participate in daily riddles January 8-14 with a special offer given on the 14th.
Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America's most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology's mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time.
