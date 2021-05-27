Pieology is celebrating all graduating students this year with a special offer. From now until 6/30, guests can purchase a $25 gift card and receive a $5 Bonus card for future use. Nothing says congratulations for graduating like some fresh custom pizza!
Pieology is also offering a photo-worthy 2EN1ORS special – a ’21 Graduation Pizza – a single-topping pizza with a ‘21’ on top made of pepperoni to recognize hard-working graduates and a great addition to use in any grad photos.
“We wanted a special way to thank this year’s graduates – from pre-school to college – and let them know that we support their individuality and celebrate their future achievements,” said Jennifer Koch, Pieology’s Director of Marketing & Sales. “No matter how they are celebrating their accomplishment, Pieology wants to be part of the party.”
Gift cards can be purchased in-store through the end of June. The Bonus Card cannot be redeemed the same day it is received. Bonus card is valid through 7/31.
“21” pizzas will be available nationwide both in-store and online through June 30th, and guests can choose to have it sliced or not sliced in case they want it for graduation photos. For extra fun, post a photo of your pizza “21” on Instagram and receive a congratulations shout out from Pieology.
