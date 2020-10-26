Rock the Vote on Election Day with Pieology’s “You Vote/You Pie” Special
Pizza innovator Pieology is celebrating everyone who votes in this upcoming election with a new national “You Vote, You Pie” Reward that celebrates individuality and freedom.
From Nov. 1-3, locations across the United States will be offering an Election Day 2020 Bundle deal: Two 11 inch ‘Create Your Own’ pizzas and a shareable dessert - all for just $20.20.
To encourage individuals to vote, Pieology is also kicking off the 2020 promotion on social by putting their Premium Crusts head to head and asking guests to vote in the comments section for their favorite Premium crust: Original Thin, PieRise Thick, Cauliflower, Gluten-Free. Pieology will be rewarding all users who vote on their social with a special offer sent to their direct message. Pieology will also randomly select five winners from the comments to receive a free 2020 Bundle!
At participating locations. For more information, visit www.pieology.com, and follow Pieology on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
