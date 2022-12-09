Pieology Celebrates Twelve Days of ‘PIE-OLIDAY’ Pizza Cheer
Pieology is bringing PIE-OLIDAYS cheer to Pie Life members nationwide. Starting December 13 to the 24th all Pie Life Loyalty members who purchase a Signature or Create Your Own 3-topping pizza in-store or online will receive a Free Signature or Create Your Own 3-topping pizza with any purchase in their rewards account to redeem and enjoy in January.
Not done holiday shopping? Pieology is making gift giving a bonus this season with a special Holiday Gift Card Promotion that highlights our exceptional pizza options.
Guests who purchase $25 in gift cards by December 31st will receive a free Pizza Bonus Card to use at any of the Pieology locations across the country, through January 31, 2023. Free pizza card is valid the day after purchase and expires 1/31/23.
Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time, This holiday we also want to do something special for valued customers who use our rewards app as the holiday countdown winds down.
