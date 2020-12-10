Pieology Pizza is celebrating this Holiday Season with a menu of daily specials for customers using Pie Life Rewards App. Starting Dec. 19 and running through Christmas Eve, Pieology will offer six days of delicious offers with their “PIE-OLIDAYS” specials.
Here’s the “PIE-OLIDAYS” RUNDOWN:
Day 1 - 12/19 Two Cookies for $4.00
Day 2 - 12/20 Premium Crust Upgrade
Day 3 - 12/21 A Surprise & Delight
Day 4 - 12/22 $2 off any Custom Pizza
Day 5 - 12/23 $5 off $25 Purchase
Day 6 - 12/24 BOGO
Additionally, all guests who order ahead for pick-up get 10% off when using promo code “10OFF” at checkout.
Not done holiday shopping? Pieology Pizzeria is making gift giving easy this season with a special Holiday Gift Card Promotion that highlights individuality in pizza choices.
Guests who purchase $25 in gift cards by December 31st will receive a free Pizza Bonus Card to use at any of the 130+ Pieology locations across the country, through January 31, 2021. At participating locations. Free pizza card is valid day after purchase and expires 1/31/21.
“Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time,” says Adrienne Berkes, Chief Marketing Officer. “This holiday we also want to do something special for valued customers who use our rewards app – and keep them coming back as the holiday countdown winds down.”
At Pieology, we are committed to consistent and thorough cleaning each day, multiple times per day. Our commitment is to ensure that you can enjoy your Pieology pizza in a safe and comfortable environment, every day. Working with the latest science-based information and health guidance provided by our local, state, and national authorities, Pieology will continue to apply the highest standards to our restaurant environments and procedures.
Visit www.pieology.com
