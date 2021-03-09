Pieology is celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary along with National Pi Day with fan favorite rewards. Get $3.14 off your purchase of $10 or more on March 14th in-store for Pie Life Rewards guests.
Guests who sign up for Pie Life Rewards now through 3/14 will receive the offer in the rewards section of their Pie Life account beginning the morning of 3/14. You also don’t want to miss joining their app as their new banked rewards system launches a couple days after Pi Day and will now allow guests the freedom to choose how they get rewarded.
Pieology is inviting guests to celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary with Free Pizza Fridays throughout the month of March.
Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside delivery, pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.
Visit www.pieology.com and follow Pieology on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
