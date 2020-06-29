Virtual Conversations to Support an Equitable and Economically Sustainable Food System
The Piedmont Triad Regional Food Council (PTRFC), in collaboration with Carolina Creative Works, is launching an upcoming series called Food Talks. These conversations will be virtual live meetings held every Wednesday beginning July 8-Aug. 26.
The PTRFC is seeking input from community members, farmers, food producers, supply chain businesses, and anyone involved in the regional food economy to join in the conversation about how to connect, rebuild, and move forward together to build a more robust food system that serves everyone in the Piedmont Triad.
The list of meeting dates and topics are listed below; all begin at 12:30PM:
• July 8th: What is a food council?
• July 15th: What can food equity look like in the Triad?
• July 22nd: Land access for beginning farmers
• July 29th: The in-between: What’s next after farmers markets?
• August 5th: Community Gardening as Community Development
• August 12th: Agritourism in the Triad
• August 19th: Meat and poultry processing in the Triad
• August 26th: Food system planning 101
You can join any of these discussions via the live stream on the PTRFC website (www.ptrc.org/triadfoodcouncil), through Facebook Live, or through Zoom. While watching, viewers can communicate directly with speakers for these discussions.
In addition to participating in this series, the food council is seeking feedback through our online or paper survey. The survey is open to anyone in the region and will highlight the challenges with food in your community. For more information please visit: https://publicinput.com/triadfood.
This work is sponsored by Piedmont Triad Regional Council and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. The objective is to understand the strengths and weaknesses of food economy in the Piedmont Triad, to build relationships among regional food system advocates, and to develop goals for strengthening and expanding a just and equitable local food system.
If you have questions, would like to participate, or want to provide additional information, please contact Jennifer Bedrosian, PTRC Food Systems Coordinator at jbedrosian@ptrc.org.
About the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC): Since 1968, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) has partnered with the local leaders of the 12 county Piedmont Triad Region to implement creative regional solutions with the mission to improve the lives of the community. The PTRC accomplishes its mission through seven programs that include: the Area Agency on Aging, Criminal Justice Systems Administration, Economic Development, Community Development Services, Management Services, Regional Planning, and Workforce Development. The Piedmont Triad Regional Council brings together elected officials from their 74 member governments regularly to allow leaders to form working relationships. For more information, please visit www.ptrc.org.
