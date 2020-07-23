PEA’s Giving Gardens program mobilizes home gardeners and community gardens to donate hundreds of pounds of produce to families facing food insecurity locally.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Winston-Salem based non-profit Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) is teaming up with other local non-profit groups to reduce food waste and deliver fresh produce from local gardens to families in need throughout the county.
TOP PHOTO - PEA Volunteer Emily Gregg delivers 10 pounds of produce from her PEA Giving Gardens team to H.O.P.E of Winston-Salem. Photo provided by Emily Gregg.
Since launching in July, PEA’s Giving Gardens program has mobilized more than 15 neighborhood teams of volunteers to collect and donate more than 600 pounds of fresh produce to H.O.P.E of Winston-Salem and other local food pantries in response to growing food insecurity in our city caused by COVID-19. Thanks, in part to Giving Gardens, produce being delivered by H.O.P.E is now more than 30% locally sourced.
In Forsyth County today, 13.8% of people, including 18.8% of children, live with food insecurity, facing hunger and a high risk for chronic health conditions. Local food pantries do not receive enough fresh produce to include in donated meals, and produce from grocery stores is often less fit for distribution at such organizations because it spoils much quicker than produce that is locally grown and harvested.
Meanwhile, more people than ever are engaged with home or community gardening, often producing more food than can be eaten. Food waste - the production of food that is not eaten - is a significant contributor to climate change, responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. That’s why PEA and a group of 70+ motivated volunteers launched Giving Gardens to reduce food waste and give back to the community with fresh, local produce delivered to residents in Forsyth County.
Giving Gardens brings together neighbors throughout the city to conduct contactless donations and drop-offs to H.O.P.E of Winston-Salem, where the produce is distributed weekly to families who need it. Community Gardens are also joining the program as part of a partnership with N.C. Cooperative Extension of Forsyth County, with PEA mobilizing volunteers to learn key gardening skills and utilize them in community gardens that are donating produce to one or more organizations providing food to residents in need.
Jamie Maier, Executive Director of PEA, noted, “PEA is invested in building a more environmentally sustainable, just, and resilient community during these challenging times. Giving Gardens meets a critical community need, while connecting neighbors, supporting gardening, and reducing local food waste.”
Scott Best, Executive Director of H.O.P.E, said that the program, “will have a major impact on our mission, as we work to provide access to fresh produce to many areas of Winston-Salem. This connection to hyper-local fruits and vegetables will improve health, reduce food waste, and strengthen the food ecosystem in our great city.”
Home gardeners or individuals and groups who are interested in joining the program as volunteers can sign up at www.peanc.org/giving-gardens.
