Pickle Pizza—A Big “Dill” at the Carolina Classic Fair
America’s Finest Fair Food Found On The Strates Shows Midway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 19, 2022)—It may not be the prettiest food on the midway, but “Pickle Pizza” will be one of the more unique foods scheduled to debut at the Carolina Classic Fair. Pickle Pizza joins other classic and innovative carnival meals on this year’s midway culinary lineup. The Carolina Classic Fair takes place in Winston-Salem September 30 through October 9.
“It’s no surprise that Carolina Classic Fair customers love to eat! It’s one of the top reasons why people attend the annual fall tradition,” said Marty Biniasz, Manager of Marketing for the Strates Shows. “Along with Funnel Cakes, Deep Fried Oreos, a Foot Long Corn Dog and Frosted Flakes Chicken, Pickle Pizza will a MUST EAT in 2022.”
Pickle Pizza is a featured item crafted by midway concessioners Doug and Lori Dills … and yes “Dills” is really their last name! The pie is made with hand tossed dough, a special dill flavored dressing sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and dill seasoning. Layered on top are thin slices of bright green pickles. Fairgoers describe the taste as tangy, sweet and savory all in one bite.
“What sets Strates Shows midway food apart is the quality of the ingredients used and the freshness of the final product served to the fairgoer,” said Biniasz. “Most of the menu items are made to order in front of the customer. Additionally, due to the volume of product sold, new batches are always in production.”
In addition to Pickle Pizza, this year’s bill-of-fare ranges from time-honored carnival favorites to limited-edition, deep-fried novelty treats only found at the Fair.
The Dills have another popular item—a taste of “breakfast” anytime on the midway at the “Chicken On A Stick” concession located behind the Grandstand. They dip chicken fingers in batter, roll them in Frosted Flakes and drop them in the fryer. As “Tony the Tiger” says, “They’re Great!”
Not satisfied with a standard sized Corn Dog? Fontana Foods features a giant sized, foot long corn dog at their location behind the Grandstand. Freshly dipped in batter and fried, corn dogs are the ultimate, traditional Fair food served on a stick.
Other Midway Food highlights include:
- Funnel Cakes with Ice Cream, Dills Concessions. A fair favorite served with your choice of ice cream. The warmness of the cake combines with the cool topping to create a carnival snack that you’ll want to share with friends and family.
- Italian Sausage with Peppers & Onions, Fontana Foods. Slowly grilled on skillet of peppers and onions, this semi-sweet sausage has been served by Pal Fontana and family for over 40 years.
- Deep Fried Oreos, Dills Concessions. Delectable Oreos are dipped in sweet batter and then fried, serviced with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
Advance discounted admission tickets and Strates Ride vouchers to the Carolina Classic Fair are available through Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website at CarolinaClassicFair.com, the Fairgrounds’ Box Office located in the Annex (414 Deacon Blvd, 27105, Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at the new Hanes Mall Store location. The Carolina Classic Fairground Box Office will offer extended hours the week of September 26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) leading up to the Fair opening day. All online advance ticket sales will end at midnight on September 29.
Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter @CClassicFair and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Fairgrounds Box Office.
About the Strates Shows - The Strates Shows is a 99-year-old family-owned and operated outdoor amusement and carnival business with headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 1923 by Greek immigrant James E. Strates as the Southern Tier Shows in Elmira, New York, the Strates Shows is one of America’s premiere providers of carnival midways. Over the decades, the Strates Shows has brought many innovations to the carnival industry, including cooperative promotions, a centralized ticket system, advance ticket sales, and the FunCard electronic ticketing system that utilizes bar codes to control access to carnival rides on the midway and provides seamless, transparent accounting to partners. The Strates Shows will celebrate its centennial year of operation in 2023.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 140th year in 2022, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
