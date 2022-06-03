Join Us Wednesday, June 22

as we highlight fifth generation family-owned

Peirano Estates from Lodi, California 

Wines that will be enjoyed include:

Peirano “The Other” White Blend

Peirano Estate Chardonnay

Peirano Estate Viognier

Peirano “Illusion Red” Blend

Peirano Heritage Zinfandel

Peirano “Six Clones” Merlot

Peirano Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon

Peirano Old Vine Petite Sirah

Tickets are $25 per person.

Water, cheese and other bites provided.

Seating is limited to just 30 people, so get your tickets today!

Start time is 6 pm in the 1250 Art Gallery. 

We hope to see you there! 

Click Here to Purchase tickets:

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLQ9WTAFJ5BXR/checkout/CQTHENQ4A4I4VJ5COYN43X6X

