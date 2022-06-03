Join Us Wednesday, June 22
as we highlight fifth generation family-owned
Peirano Estates from Lodi, California
Wines that will be enjoyed include:
Peirano “The Other” White Blend
Peirano Estate Chardonnay
Peirano Estate Viognier
Peirano “Illusion Red” Blend
Peirano Heritage Zinfandel
Peirano “Six Clones” Merlot
Peirano Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon
Peirano Old Vine Petite Sirah
Tickets are $25 per person.
Water, cheese and other bites provided.
Seating is limited to just 30 people, so get your tickets today!
Start time is 6 pm in the 1250 Art Gallery.
We hope to see you there!
Click Here to Purchase tickets:
https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLQ9WTAFJ5BXR/checkout/CQTHENQ4A4I4VJ5COYN43X6X
