Name: Patti Hazlett
Bar: WineStyles of Greensboro
Age: 24
Where are you from? I grew up in Greensboro, but I recently moved back here from NYC.
How long have you been bartending? A little under a year, but I’ve had a lot of jobs in restaurants both in the front and back-of-house.
How did you become a bartender? I moved back to Greensboro with my boyfriend from NYC so that he could attend grad school (and cause we were both in need of a little break from the city) and was looking for a part-time job to do with my freelance illustration. My mom ran into the owner, Kumar (she plays live music here on the weekends), and told him I was looking and my experience, I interviewed, and that was that!
What do you enjoy about bartending? My favorite part is when I pick out a glass or bottle for someone, and they immediately love it—especially when I’ve taken a risk and tried to push them outside their comfort zone. I love taking what people describe to me and trying to find something new for them to enjoy.
What’s your favorite wine that you serve “by the glass?” Right now, it is definitely the Bonsegna Negroamaro, an Italian wine that is dark and dusty and bold, but it’s also light enough that it’s not overbearing in the ever-increasing summer heat.
What’s your favorite bottle of wine in the store? Ooh, I have so many, but if I were to pick my favorite right now, it would be the Château de Santenay Bourgogne (it’s the summer, so let’s talk about a great white wine!). It’s a French Chardonnay or often called a White Burgundy. French Chardonnay tends to be much crisper than American, with less “butteriness” and oak. I love this one in particular because it has a lightness without losing the flavors of apple and apricot, but gives you a hint of toastiness and french oak that just makes it really satisfying.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? My go-to right now is RL Buller Tokay. Tokay is very similar to Port, but it is from Hungary; however, the one I particularly enjoy is from Australia. It smells very sweet, but once you taste it, it has a great breadth of flavor. It starts off very raisin driven, and as it moves to your mid-palate, it turns into toasted peanuts and finishes with a little bit of baking spices.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending? We have some comfier chairs inside the store directly across from the register, and one night there was a couple full-on making out; we’re a small store, so it is not like they were off in a corner; it was just like in the middle of everything. She was on his lap, and they were just going at it, I could describe it as aggressively. Needless to say, we were all a little bleh’d out. But there is also the owner’s dancing, and that’s a whole thing in itself.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? People have been very generous since we’ve reopened, which is wonderful, and to them, I say ‘thank you so much.’ Recently on one table, my coworker and I got a tip of $140 (we split tables evenly here).
