National bagel chain ends 2020 on a (sugar) high with new one-of-a-kind sweet treat
LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- If bagels are having a family reunion, the fun cousin just showed up. Einstein Bros.® Bagelsintroduces new Party Bagels, arriving at selectlocations nationwide Nov. 12, ready to show your sweet tooth a good time.
Einstein Bros. Bagels has three Triad locations including:
* Winston-Salem:
601 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Winston Salem, NC 27110
* Wake Forest Sch of Bus:
1834 Wake Forest Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27109
* NC A&T Student Union:
1403 John W Mitchell Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405
All Einstein Bros. Bagels wants to do is have some fun, just like everyone else this year. The new Party Bagels are shaking things up, raising the roof of the bagel case if you will, with the promise of a sweet indulgence that will bring a smile to faces young and old.
For its Party Bagel debut, Einstein Bros. Bagels has developed two flavors that will make your taste buds sing sweet praises.
- Churro: starts with a donut, sliced and shmeared in the middle with sweet cream cheese buttercream frosting and coated on top with cinnamon sugar; it will take you back to rollercoasters and carnival games
- Chocolate Birthday Cake: starts with a donut,sliced and shmeared in the middle with chocolate buttercream frosting, glazed with chocolate frosting and topped with confetti sprinkles; if it isn’t your birthday, it will feel like it is
“We wanted to bring a bit of fun to the breakfast table,” said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Party Bagels are a sweet treat, done the Einstein Bros. Bagels way, that the whole family will love."
Guests will have the option to order a la carte or bring the party home to the whole family with the Party Pack, which includes four Party Bagels in any flavor combination of their choice.
Party Bagels will be available at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations, excluding license stores inside of colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. For more information, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.
About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.
Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger’s Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visitwww.EinsteinBros.com.
