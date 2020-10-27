GREENSBORO, NC (October 27, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Junior Chef & Gardening class for kids ages 10-16 from 4-6 pm, Wednesday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 18, at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. These sessions are free, but space is limited and registration is required. Sign up online.
Participants will learn about the organic community garden, composting, and cooking in this hands-on class. To ensure proper social distancing and COVID-19-related safety measures, space is limited to 10 participants. Registration is required. Use coupon code "FREE" at checkout.
To learn more about what Greensboro Parks and Recreation offers, visit www.gsoparksandrec.org.
