Parks and Recreation Month Features Tie Dye Event, Adult Recess, Lakeside Movie and More

GREENSBORO, NC (June 23, 2022) – The City of Greensboro celebrates national Parks and Recreation Month with a kid’s poolside tie-dying session, Adult Recess, a countywide scavenger hunt, glow golfing, and a movie at Lake Townsend. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth for details.
Parks & Recreation Month Events
Tie Dye the Fourth of July
June 30, 4-6 pm, Lindley Pool, 2914 Springwood Dr.
$10 per child
Kids can create their own tie-dye T-shirt creation. Cost covers pool admission plus T-shirt. Come dressed for mess and enjoy music, games, and Kona Ice. Register online to secure your spot.
Adult Recess
July 8, 6-9 pm, Barber Park Spray Ground, 1500 Barber Park Dr.
Age 21+; Free
This event will feature all your favorite nostalgic playground games, adults-only sprayground access, and music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Food from Carolina’s Finest, Kona Ice, and beer from Little Brother Brewing will be available to purchase.
Glow Golfing
July 23, 8:45-10 pm, Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.
$10, Register online.
Come play a round of golf on Gillespie Golf Course's short course with glow in the dark golf balls and hole markers.
Movie at the Lake – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
July 30, 8:15 pm, Lake Townsend Marina, 6332 Townsend Rd., Browns Summit
Free
Grab your family and friends, a blanket, lawn chairs, and snacks for a free feature film.
Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt
All month long
Free
Join the Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt. This month, there are four locations hidden at parks countywide. Find them each for a chance to win a $150+ prize package that includes a pair of Wet N’ Wild tickets, an insulted cooler, a Country Park pedal boat pass, golf passes at Blair Golf Course, and other Greensboro Parks and Recreation swag. Check out the website for official rules and to enter.
