GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2021) – Enjoy the Halloween season with these City of Greensboro-sponsored events. Admission is free.
GYC Costume Contest
October 11-24 | All ages
Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page
Upload and share a photo of you in costume to the Virtual Costume Contest post. GYC members will judge the “Best Children’s Costume” and “Best Family Costume,” and Facebook users will “Like” their favorite submissions. The most “liked” submission will determine the “Fan Favorite” winner. Winners will be announced on October 30.
Halloween Hoopla at Home
4 pm | October 14, 22, and 28
Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page
Learn how to make economical Halloween games, treats, and decorations from home.
Ghoulash!
2-5 pm | October 23 | Kids 12 and under
200 Block of N. Davie Street between LeBauer and Center City Parks
The Greensboro Youth Council’s annual scare-free Halloween event will be converted into a drive-through trick-or-treating with vendors, music, performances, candy, and take home craft kits. Please note there will be no pedestrian access at this event.
Adaptive & Inclusive Recreation’s Fall Dance
6-8 pm | October 26 | All ages
Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.
Individuals with disabilities are invited to gather and socialize with peers. Face coverings are required. Register on the Parks and Recreation websiteor call 336-373-2626.
Trunk or Treat
6-8 pm | October 29 | Ages 15 and under
Windsor Recreation Center | 1603 E. Gate City Blvd.
Kids will enjoy the Halloween holiday by going from one vehicle to another receiving lots of goodies. There will be fun games and activities.
Howloween
1-4 pm | October 30 | All ages and breeds
Country Park Picnic Shelter 7, Parking available at 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
Offered in partnership with Guilford County Animal Resources. Four-legged and two-legged friends are invited to join this costume party with treats for humans and dogs to enjoy.
Pumpkin Smash
1-4 pm | November 6 | All ages
Lake Brandt | 5945 Lake Brandt Rd.
Don’t just trash it, smash it! Bring your pumpkins to Lake Brandt to launch from a sling shot or smash with a sledge hammer. Pumpkins will be composted after this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.