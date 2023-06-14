“Three hundred million years ago, there weren’t seven continents,” said Jason Wilson. “There was just one really huge super-continent called Pangaea.”
Pangaea, pronounced “Pan-jee-uh” and sometimes spelled Pangea, combines the ancient Greek words pan (all or whole) and Gaia or Gaea (Mother Earth or land). The term was coined in 1920 by the geologist Alfred Wegener, who originated the theory of continental drift, which, like the concept of the single super-continent, has since been corroborated by the geologic record.
Now that name has been adopted by Wilson and his friend and business partner Juan Cirino for the world cuisine restaurant they are opening in a couple of months at 320 S. Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.
Wilson is a real-estate developer from Virginia who met Cirino at White and Wood, the downtown restaurant that Cirino worked for since it opened in 2017, and became manager of several years ago. In his 2020 YES! Weekly review of that establishment, John Batchelor praised its welcoming ambiance. Wilson said that Cirino was a big part of that.
“My fiancé and I started going there a couple of years ago, and we just love Juan. I like restaurants that offer very good high-level food but the ambiance is more relaxed, so I became friends with Juan and the rest of the staff. Most of my job is real estate development in Danville, so we take houses and turn them into loft apartments. So, Juan and I got to know each other, we said let’s find a space and open our own restaurant.”
They ultimately rented the site of the former salon Meraki Handmade because they loved the layout and the 100-year-old hardwood floors, and because Wilson described landlord Stu Nichols as easy to work with, adding that he hopes Nichols will eventually sell him part of the space.
“I like to leave as much of the original building as I can,” said Wilson. “It’s something I always tried to do in Danville, and am glad to be doing here. I hate it when somebody buys a location and gets rid of all its history.”
Cirino says that neither he nor Wilson had heard of the Mesozoic super-continent Pangaea until he talked to an eye surgeon who was dining at White and Wood.
“I was telling him of what I hoped to do with my own restaurant, which is to bring back memories through food, like when I have a croquette that tastes just like the ones in Spain, and how Jason and I want to combine the cuisines of all the continents. And he told me there used to be one continent that scientists now call Pangaea, and just like that, I knew we had our name.”
“We’re going to be doing one-world, one-people cuisine,” said Wilson. “Juan is from Puerto Rico, but he has a history in many restaurants before he was with White and Wood. Our chef Carlos Roman is also Puerto Rican, but with a similar history, and came here from Ecuador. They’re going to blend a lot of cuisines from around the world, with a variety of flavors. That’s the inspiration for the mural that JEKS is doing for us, and will be the first thing you see when you step inside.”
JEKS is the Greensboro-based muralist and graffiti artist whose photorealistic work has earned him an international reputation as well as making him one of the most sought-after street artists in Greensboro. Wilson describes the mural he designed as depicting “seven different faces of different ethnicities from around the world.”
“We’re both from Puerto Rico,” said Juan of himself and Chef Roman. “We went to Culinary Arts High School together, then he went to study as a chef at the University of Puerto Rico. When hurricane Maria struck, they had to close down the Ritz-Carlton BLT steakhouse where he worked. He moved to Atlanta, Thailand, Caiman Islands, Ecuador, and California; he’s been all over working with the Ritz-Carlton chain.”
Cirino said the Pangaea menu will combine Caribbean, Asian, French, Spanish and African cuisine, among others. “Croquettes from Spain, Caribbean lobster, chicken from Africa. We’re bringing every culture together through food, and that’s what we represent in the mural.” He also promised all fresh ingredients, “ones where the flavor explodes in your mouth, like when you bite into a strawberry or tomato right out of the garden.”
Last Friday, Wilson pointed out the wooden floors that have been restored and the new black granite bar that will be at the front of the house. “Our hope is that a lot of people walking past will hear the noise from the bar, look in, and think it looks cool. I used to love that, walking into a busy restaurant and waiting at the bar with my cocktail, but that kind of fell off after Covid.” He also shared photos of the green and gold chairs and barstools. “We’re going for warm woodgrain and bourbon feel in the ambiance here, with dark colors and low lighting.”
“This is part of the downtown restaurant scene coming back strong,” said Cirino.
Wilson said that more downtown restaurants are needed. “Due to growth, the Tanger Center and the hotels being built. Our landlord is on the board of Downtown Greensboro, and he says they’ve done studies indicating the need for 20 to 30 more restaurants. If you come downtown to eat often, you know how hard it can be to get a table.”
Pangaea is 4,200 square feet and will have an occupancy of 90, with outside seating, 18 seats at the front-of-the-house bar, and dining room tables of various sizes. There will be a Chef’s Table at the rear of the house near the kitchen. “Greensboro won’t let us have it inside the kitchen the way a lot of big city restaurants do,” said Wilson, “but the chef’s guests can see the food being prepared, and it will be run by the chef and taken care of by the kitchen, which will probably come up with a special menu for it.”
“We’re not just going to change the menu seasonally the way some restaurants do,” said Cirino, “but several times a month, and sometimes weekly. I don’t want you to come in a few times and know the whole menu just like that, with no more surprises. So, lots of specials, lots of changes. I put in about ten percent of the food ideas, and Chef Carlos will take it from there. We’re tweaking the dessert menu right now. My idea is to have a baked Alaska with a passionfruit glaze and splashed with a 23-year-old rum from Guatemala.”
“We’re all age groups,” said Wilson, “but sort of aiming for 27 and up. I don’t want people to just eat because they’re hungry. I want them to have an experience. We’re not just rushing them through here, but offering an evening out. Now, if you want to come in and have a quick meal, we’re going to do that, too. If you want to come in and say I’ll just have the steak, we’ll give you that. For Tanger patrons, if put in all your orders at once, we’ll get you out in time.”
Wilson and Cirino expect to get their certificate of occupancy next week and to be open by July or August. The restaurant will be open from 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 3 p.m. until midnight on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
