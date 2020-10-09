RALEIGH, N.C. — Make plans now to virtually “shellabrate” the environmental, economic, cultural and culinary importance of oysters during North Carolina Oyster Week, Oct. 12-16. The week is co-hosted by North Carolina Sea Grant, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
“Oysters play an important role in coastal communities and hold a special place in the hearts of folks across the state,” notes Jane Harrison, North Carolina Sea Grant’s coastal economist who also is among the leaders for the new NC Oyster Trail.
Each day will feature a shellfish-related theme, such as ecology, history, culture, economy, and the Oyster Trail. Resources such as historical photos, and tasty recipes will complement the themes. Especially watch for new videos with oyster growers.
“In the environment, oysters filter water, improving water quality, and create habitat for other animals. Their unique flavor also makes them a desirable dish, supporting the livelihoods of watermen and local economies across the state,” notes Erin Fleckenstein, coastal scientist and regional manager for the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
Special events during the week include an Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce virtual presentation about the NC Oyster Trail on Oct. 13. The Lunchtime Live program at 12:30 p.m. includes not only Harrison and Fleckenstein, but also special guest Chef Evan Hayes from Blue Water Grill & Raw Bar in Manteo, who will demonstrate how to shuck an oyster and share favorite recipes. Use this link to register for the Lunchtime Live: go.ncsu.edu/ncoystertrail.
The North Carolina Maritime Museums will “shellabrate” with educational activities, local oyster recipes, videos and live craft times on social media and online at https://ncmaritimemuseums.com/.
To join the shellabration, watch for and share social media posts with the hashtags #NCOysterWeek, #NCOysters and #GiveAShuck.
For details on the schedule and more information, go online to: ncdcr.gov/nc-oyster-week.
About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.