OPEN DOOR MINISTIRES TO HOST ILDERTON JEEP MUSIC FEST DOWNTOWN HIGH POINT
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 15, 2021) – Open Door Ministries will host the “Ilderton Jeep Music Fest”, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at Truist Point Stadium, downtown High Point and feature The Collegiates, Blue Ridge James with headliner The Mighty Fairlanes.
“This event is taking the place of our Harvest Fest we’ve held in the past,” says Ryan Ross, Open Door Ministries director. “We wanted to change it up this year and have it at the stadium where we can offer a different experience and are thrilled to have Ilderton continue to be the major sponsor of this event. The pandemic has caused strain on a lot of non-profits who raise funds through hosting events, so it’s nice to be able to say we are moving forward with our first in-person event since the start of the pandemic.”
Steve Ilderton with Ilderton Jeep says “The Ilderton Auto group is proud to sponsor the Ilderton JEEP Music Fest to benefit Open Door Ministries. We believe in the mission of ODM to benefit all of High Point and are excited to be at Truist Point stadium so people from all over High Point can enjoy a great evening of music and love for everybody!”
Participating vendors include Slip and Chic Artistry (pottery/mugs/magnets), Friendship Plant Co. (plants), Trades of Hope (fashion), Be the Light Soy Candles (candles and tarts), Sade Décor and Gifts (home décor), Brushes & Babes (Makeup Artist), Midnight Mama Designs (tumblers & resin art), Soapy Jack’s Homemade Soaps (homemade soaps), Monique Sparks Designs (jewelry).
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the gate day of event. Children 12 and under are free. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and can be secured by emailing kprice@odm-hp.org.
For additional information about the event, please visit www.opendoorministrieshp.org.
About Open Door Ministries of High Point:
Open Door Ministries has served the High Point community since 1986. Our vision is to alleviate the pain of homelessness and hunger by offering our neighbors hope and healing. Our mission within this vision is to serve, empower, and minister to clients through advocacy, education, housing, and coordination of services. Our funding comes from government, businesses, grants, and the community. For more information, visit www.opendoorministrieshp.org.
