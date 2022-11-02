One of the biggest cultural festivals returns to Greensboro this weekend.
The Greensboro Greek Festival kicks off on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, located at 800 Westridge Road in Greenboro. The two-day festival continues on Sunday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It’s a festival that you don’t want to miss according to Mary Ann Contogiannis, the festival’s Publicity Chair.
“We had to take a couple of years off because of Covid but it’s really the largest cultural event in Greensboro,” Contogiannis said. “This is an introduction to what being Greek and what Greece is all about.”
The two-day, family-friendly festival which features authentic Greek cuisine, pastries, music, dancing, and a vendors market, began decades ago as a bake sale at Friendly Shopping Center.
Parishioners have been planning this year’s event since early summer and are anticipating a crowd of 8,000-10,000 attendees.
It has since grown so big that the church moved the sale onto church grounds, expanding it to include complete lunches and dinners. Those attending can eat their food on the church grounds or take it to go. Visitors will be able to sample a variety of Greek Cuisine including Athenian Baked Chicken, Lamb Shank, Gyro Sandwiches, Chicken Souvlaki Sandwiches, and Greek Salads. Desserts include Spanakopita, Baklava, Kourambiedes, Finikia, Almond Crescent Cookies, Koulourakia, and Loukoumades. There will also be Greek wine and local beer on hand.
A DJ and the sounds of a mandolin-like bouzouki will be on hand for music, along with dance performances by the parish’s youth.
“The youth of our community have been working hard to pull together a dance routine that showcases different dances from different parts of Greece. We start with the little ones. We have a Pre-K group. They almost have two left feet but we get them to know which is the right and the left at an early age,” said Contogiannis about the youth performances that will be held at different times during the weekend. “Our elementary school kids do a little more of an advanced routine. Then we have the middle school/high school youth group with a more complex performance. They’ll be dressed in different costumes that are native to different parts of Greece. They’ve been working really hard.”
If you don’t come for the food, music or dancing, Contogiannis is sure that you’ll still have a good time.
“We offer a lot of different things for different people,” she said.
The Greek Marketplaces has an offering of handmade items for purchase and if you get tired of being outside, the church will be hosting guided tours of the sanctuary.
“Our priest will do the tours. It is a Greek Orthodox Church but the Orthodox faith is the same throughout. What changes is whether or not it’s a Russian Orthodox, a Greek orthodox, or a Siberian Orthodox church. Sometimes it has to do with the languages that are spoken there,” Contogiannis explained. “He (the priest) will take people on a tour of our church talking about the history of our church, the Orthodox church, and the ethnography of the Orthodox church.”
Contogiannis said that she and other parishioners want people to “come and enjoy” the festival taking time to fully immerse themselves in the experience.
“Come and eat something, sit back and enjoy the dancing or go on a church tour, if you’d like. Go through the marketplace and take a gift back so you can remember everything,” she said. “This is a different experience and we want people to really experience the Greek Culture.”
The two-day festival is also a philanthropic one, via its two-dollar entry cost or donation of 2 cans of food.
According to Contogiannis, a portion of the proceeds gathered from admission will go to the local nonprofit Family Services of the Piedmont, and the food is donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
“One thing we do every year is take a portion of our proceeds and donate to charity. It’s extremely important to give back. It’s our church and our community. We want to give back to Greensboro and do philanthropic things for people. We feel it’s part of our job to give back to the community.”
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
