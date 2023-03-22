20 Triad Jersey Mike’s Locations Will Donate 100% of Sales To American Cancer Society Relay for Life
WHAT: Grab a sub and lend a hand: Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 29 and 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity.
On Jersey Mike’s nationwide Day of Giving, the hardworking teams at 20 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Piedmont Triad will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
WHO: All month, generous customers have been making donations at nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 13th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities. On Day of Giving, it’s our turn to give and we’re giving it all away!
WHEN: Wednesday, March 29, 2023– All day!
WHERE: For a list of participating restaurants in your area, please visit our location listing by state.
WHY: Help acharity where you live: Buy lunch, dinner or a catered meal and we’ll pay it all forward!
FAST FACTS
- Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of ALL sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.
- Last year during Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations raised a record-breaking $20 million.
- Lucky #13: Jersey Mike’s fan favorite #13 is The Original. It’s just one of the subs that has helped us raise dough for the March Month of Giving for the last 13 years. Help us beat the record again this year!
- Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
Jersey Mike’s is committed to “Giving…Make a Difference in Someone’s Life.”For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes). Join in the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.
