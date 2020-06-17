WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 17, 2020) –Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) will premiere Old Salem Presents: Stories from the American South, a new, interactive, online series for adult lifelong learners, on July 7, 2020. The new series will feature members of our curatorial and research teams and colleagues sharing engaging and unexpected stories about early Southern people, places, and things.
“We’re not just researchers, we’re storytellers,” said Gary Albert, Director of MESDA Research. “Old Salem Presents is a chance to tell some of the more interesting and important stories we discover every day at the museum.”
During the inaugural month of Old Salem Presents, Interim Chief Curator at Old Salem Museums & Gardens Dr. Daniel Ackerman will share the diverse, unexpected, and inspiring stories of American makers (July 7 @ 7:30PM EST); University of North Carolina at Greensboro History Assistant Professor Dr. Torren Gatson will share the story behind a pair of Charleston, South Carolina, Slave Badges (July 14 @ 7:30PM EST); Old Salem Museums & Gardens Director of Moravian Research Martha Hartley will discuss Old Salem’s Hidden Town Project (July 21 @ 7:30PM EST); Old Salem Museums & Gardens Curator of Moravian Decorative Arts Johanna Brown will explore how we piece together the material legacy of African Americans in Salem (July 28 @ 7:30PM EST); and Wake Forest History Professor Dr. Anthony Parent will discuss the discovery at MESDA of rooms in which Harriet Jacobs lived (August 4 @ 7:30PM EST). Old Salem Presents will be broadcast using the CrowdCast platform, which will allow for audience participation and conversation. Tickets for the first month of the series are “pay what you wish” and can be obtained at OldSalem.org/SalemPresents.Space is limited.
“Old Salem Presents is an important part of our mission to present an authentic, engaging, and entertaining view of the rich cultural history of early Southern life,” said Frank Vagnone, President of Old Salem Museums & Gardens.
Old Salem Presents is part of Old Salem and MESDA’s Study South initiative, a period of online and onsite study, research, and experimentation. The Study South initiative will run from July through December of 2020. During this period, Old Salem and MESDA will offer several innovative programs, including the Salem Pathways choose-your-own-adventure experience, the Salem Presents online lecture series, the MESDA Summer Scholars Series online learning program, K-12 online and in-classroom outreach, and new digital content about the history of the American South.
In addition to online programs, the Museums’ historic buildings, collections, gardens, research centers, library, collections, and labs will be open by appointment to scholars, researchers, and any other members of the public who wish to intensively study the history of the American South.
To learn more about Salem Presentsand our other Study South programs, visit Old Salem’s website, OldSalem.org/StudySouth, or visit Old Salem and MESDA on social media at @OldSalemInc and @MESDAgram.
About Old Salem
Voted the 2019 #1 Tourist Attraction in North Carolina (AAA), Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site with a tactile-driven, immersive visitor experience. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit OldSalem.org.
