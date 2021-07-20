WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., ― To mark the progress made in the fight against COVID-19, Novant Health today announced it will be hosting a series of Welcome Back Fest street festivals across the communities it serves in North Carolina. The three free community events, which are scheduled on three different days in July and August, aim to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members.
“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. “From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, this is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic. It’s also a way to celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for more than a year. We are so grateful to those who have done their part and received their COVID-19 vaccine as we look forward to getting back to a new normal.”
Welcome Back Fest will be held on the following dates:
- Saturday, July 24 in Charlotte, N.C.
- Saturday, Aug. 7 in Wilmington, N.C.
- Saturday, Aug. 21 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
More details about the festivals will be announced over the next few weeks. Novant Health is encouraging local businesses that would like to participate in the event to visit WelcomeBackFest2021.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.