CARY, NC - The North Carolina Wine Festival presented by Food Lion is coming to Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary, N.C. on Sat., Oct. 16. Tickets are on sale now at www.ncwinefestial.com. VIP is $75 and General Admission is $45.
The N.C. Wine Festival’s aims to educate North Carolinians on wine and appreciate the quality of wine from local wineries across the state. The festival has served locals for the last 20 years as the largest and longest-running wine festival in the state. Every aspect of the festival promotes positive features of the North Carolina grape agriculture and the variety of wine that is produced in our region.
Along with the local wineries, the N.C. Wine Festival consists of vendors and artisans from all over the state showcasing their products. From handmade jewelry to soap, clothing, food trucks, makeup and so much more there is something for everyone.
There is live entertainment all day with Jason Adamo Band, The Shakedown and ending the evening with Chairmen of the Board. The festival proudly supports the Raleigh Jaycees and Foundation of Hope.
https://ncwinefestival.com/home/
https://www.instagram.com/ncwine/
https://www.facebook.com/NCWineFestival
About Curtis Marketing Group
The North Carolina Wine Festival is operated by Curtis Marketing Group. Curtis Marketing Group is based in Raleigh, N.C., and promotes a variety of events and experiences that offer dynamic advertising opportunities and strategic marketing for our customers and partners. From exhibit space and product sampling to sponsorships and complex multi-market and multi-media marketing combinations across all of Curtis Media Group’s entertainment platforms, our team connects brands with an active and influential live audience to provide real world marketing solutions and increase brand awareness.
