North Carolina Folk Festival Celebrates City’s International Cuisines with Folk A’Fare Fundraiser
Greensboro, N.C., March 29, 2022 — Tickets went on sale today for the North Carolina Folk Festival’s annual fundraiser Folk A’Fare which will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Elm & Bain in downtown Greensboro. A culinary event celebrating global food traditions, Folk A’Fare will showcase a variety of the international cuisines that can be found in Greensboro including Korean, Jamaican, Latin, and Fusion.
As the Gate City, Greensboro is well known for the quality and diversity of its ethnic food restaurants, many of which are first or second generation immigrant owned.
At the event, diners will be able to sample the signature dishes of chefs from a number of local restaurants including Chicken Bee, Jamaica Coast Catering, Sofrito Latin Innovation Kitchen, Crafted - Art of the Taco, Empanada Grill, Koshary, Manny’s Universal Cafe, The Historic Magnolia House, Steven’s Banh Mi, and Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill. Desserts will be provided by Amoroso’s Bakery and Luche Libre Ice Cream & Churros.
Townebank, a long time supporter of the North Carolina Folk Festival, is excited to announce their Presenting Sponsorship of the 2022 Folk A'Fare.
“We at TowneBank enjoy our partnership with the leadership team at NC Folk Festival and are proud to help deliver yet another fun and engaging event for our community,” said Scott Baker, President of Townebank Triad. “The NCFF not only brings an economic lift to our downtown community but also works to help bring the community together while celebrating the diversity within our local culture. We hope you will join us as we enjoy great food, music, and fellowship at the Folk A’Fare and, of course, at the NC Folk Festival later this fall.”
Proceeds from the event will support the annual North Carolina Folk Festival. For more information about participating restaurants and to buy tickets, visit ncfolkfestival.com/folkafare.
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity. Our signature event, the annual North Carolina Folk Festival, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro each September. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event featuring performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 9 through 11. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
About TowneBank: As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 41 banking offices serving Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina along with Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $11.57 billion as of March 31, 2019, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia. Additional information is available at www.townebank.com.
