Charlotte, NC, February 19, 2021 - NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce another exciting expansion, adding territory in the western region of North Carolina. Partnering with Skyland Distributing Company, NoDa Brewing Company brands will be available in all of western NC including Asheville, Boone, Morganton, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Black Mountain, and Bryson City, NC.
“The team at Skyland Distributing Company is incredibly excited to be partnering with NoDa Brewing. We look forward to bringing this highly decorated brewery to the consumers and retailers of Western North Carolina,” said Brian Eddington, General Manager of Skyland Distributing Company. “Not only have Todd, Suzie, and Chad been able to brew incredible beers with first in class branding, they have developed a company culture that aligns with our vision at Skyland. We could not be prouder to represent this great brewery and be a part of the next chapter at NoDa Brewing.”
“When we looked to western North Carolina for the right distribution partner it was obvious from the start that Brian, Tyler, and the whole Skyland team were a perfect fit,” said Todd Ford, Founder/Co-Owner of NoDa Brewing Company. “We felt a similar philosophy at Skyland that rewards teamwork and collaboration over anything else. From their Heisman winning founder, to their present day team, they have established themselves and their partners as winners in the industry."
NoDa Brewing Company will enter the western North Carolina market in March 2021 w ith their World Beer Cup American IPA Gold Medal winner, Hop Drop ‘N Roll and also notable beers Radio Haze Juicy/Hazy IPA, Jam Session Pale Ale, CAVU Blonde Ale, Great American Beer Festival Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, and more. Draft and 16oz canned four-packs will be available for all year-round brands and select seasonals.
Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa Brewing Company became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.
