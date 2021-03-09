Charlotte, North Carolina, March 9, 2021 - NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce another exciting expansion, adding territory to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and the Grand Strand area.
Partnering with Better Brands Inc., NoDa Brewing Company brands will now be available in select retail outlets in Horry and Georgetown counties.
“The Better Brands team is very excited about partnering with NoDa Brewing Company to now bring their amazing tasting beers to the Grand Strand,” said Mike Riley, CEO of Better Brands, Inc. “Our customers and retail partners now have one more thing to look forward to this spring when they can find NoDa beers at their favorite accounts.”
“When our sales and distribution team discussed a possible expansion to the Myrtle Beach/Grand Strand area we immediately knew the distributor for the job. Mike Riley, and the team at Better Brands, are the go-to people for craft beer in the Horry and Georgetown counties,” said Todd Ford, Founder/Co-Owner of NoDa Brewing Company. “Better Brands and NoDa Brewing will be a great team promoting some of the best locally-made beverage products from the Carolinas. We are excited to round out our distribution footprint with one of our favorite distributors in one of our favorite areas."
NoDa Brewing Company will enter the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina market in March 2021 with their World Beer Cup American IPA Gold Medal winner, Hop Drop ‘N Roll and also notable beers Radio Haze Juicy/Hazy IPA, Jam Session Pale Ale, CAVU Blonde Ale, Great American Beer Festival Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, and more. Draft and 16oz canned four-packs will be available for all year-round brands and select seasonals.
Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa Brewing Company became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.
