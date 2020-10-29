Bar: Currently without a Bar Home, But still looking for the right fit.
Age: 37
Where are you from? I was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and moved to the High Point/ Greensboro area when I was 11.
How long have you been bartending? Since the day I turned 21. The first time legally bartending was at JP Looney's in Greensboro and, within a very short time, became one of the favorites.
How did you become a bartender? I was already the head server at JP Looney's when I turned 21 and had put in my required time as a server there, so I was next in line to move up to Bartender. At first, they were hesitant to put me behind the bar because I was their head server and because they were afraid that "being confined to a small area and not able to leave the bar" would be impossible for me (since I was constantly walking and checking the entire restaurant for things that needed to be done). We quickly found out that I caught on very fast and, instead, thrived behind the bar, so much so that I was not only allowed but regularly scheduled Exclusively for shifts that would otherwise require at least two bartenders. The busier I was, the more I thrived. And I always made it fun, no matter the volume.
What do you enjoy about bartending? Almost everything! My favorite thing is being able to turn someone's day around, or turn their bad day into something bearable, maybe even good! I really enjoy "slingin' drinks" for sheer volume, but I also love tending weddings and making someone's "most special day" even more special and memorable, simply by taking those "extra" little steps and personal touches that I consider part of my job to make sure they're happy.
What's your favorite drink to make? A proper Bloody Mary. From scratch.
What's your favorite drink to drink? A proper Bloody Mary, or a really unique one. Also, a well made Old Fashioned.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? It really depends on the person and on the meal. I recommend fernet-branch, if you're brave, Limoncello or Sambucca (with the coffee bean trinity) after a good Italian meal. Authentic Grappa, but only if you're outside the U.S. Also, a Cafe au Lait, simple espresso, or even a port or ice wine can complement the right dessert.
What's the craziest thing you've seen while bartending? Oh, man! I've seen a LOT of crazy! One of the craziest has to be a wedding reception I was working (we won't say where). The bride and groom hired the venue (me included), the caterers, the DJ, and so on, and ordered food, drinks, and service for 90 people. Of course, drinks and food were prepared for about 100 guests, plus extra for any return trips and staff, which would typically be more than adequate. Guests start arriving, more guests, and finally, an hour late, and 3/4 through all of the appetizers, beer, wine, and cocktails allowed for their package, the bride and groom show up along with another 50 or so people. Long story short, we find out as the bride takes the microphone from the DJ to pull her seating chart out and angrily tell half the people there what seat they're supposed to be in, and the other half to leave because they were only invited to the ceremony. The ones that were not supposed to be invited to the reception weren't actually told not to come, so they showed up assuming they were invited, as is the norm. The bride and groom thought that they could trick people into showing up and bringing gifts and kick them out before the food and drinks started, but they didn't specify any of that to the ones prepping and serving the food and drinks, which were very limited for the remaining guests they still needed to entertain. Luckily I was allowed to leave that event early since I was the "opener" that day, so I can only imagine how much worse it got. Needless to say, tips weren't great that shift.
What's the best/biggest tip you've ever gotten? A repeat private gig (along with a $100 bill and a thank you).
