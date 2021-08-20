Winston-Salem, N.C. (August 19, 2021) — The Carolina Classic Fair, Winston-Salem, NC, announced new ways to save money on tickets and rides at the Fair from October 1 to 10. There are also new locations to purchase tickets.
New Ways to Save at the Fair
Welcome Back Friday is the first day of the Fair when admission will be $5 all day for everyone.
On weekdays during the fair, Early Bird Special Admission is only $5 from opening to 4PM.
Children under age 5 and senior adults (age 65+ with an ID) are always free.
When the Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Louisville Cardinals in NCAA Football on October 2, you can grab one Louisville East Sideline football ticket and one ticket to the Fair that is good any day from October 1-10 for $28. Tickets can be purchased at carolinaclassicfair.com/tickets/.
Advance Tickets and Advance Sale Strates Ride Coupons are always the most economical way to attend the Fair with savings up to 40 percent off day-of tickets. You can purchase advance tickets and ride coupons through Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website https://carolinaclassicfair.com/, and at the Fair’s ticket office (414 Deacon Blvd, 27105; Monday – Saturday from 10AM to 5PM) through September 30. Tickets are available through mobile ticketing, so there is no need to wait in ticket lines when you arrive.
New Ticketing Location
Tickets to the Fair are now available during game nights at the Winston-Salem Dash Team Store at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Starting August 30, on non-Dash game days, store hours from August 30 to September 25 are 11AM to 5:30PM (Monday to Saturday); from September 27 to 30, hours are 10:30AM to 6PM (Monday to Thursday). On Dash game days, tickets are available from September 7 to 11 from 11AM to 5:30PM (Monday to Saturday); from September 16 to 18, get tickets from 10:30AM to 6PM (Monday to Thursday). During games, tickets are available for purchase for game attendees.
More About Advanced Tickets and Ride Credits
Advance Ticket prices are $8 for adults (regularly $10 for ages 12 and older) and $3 for children (regularly $5 for ages 6-11). Children under age 5 and senior adults (age 65+ with an ID) are free. Early bird admission (Monday-Friday before 4PM) will be $5.
Advance Sale Strates Ride Cards are $15 for 40 credits (regularly $20, Ticketmaster service fees apply if purchased online).Exchange your Advance Sale Ride credits for the ride card at the Redemption Center Tent as you enter the fair. Generally rides take 6 to 10 credits per ride (approximately four rides per card on the Midway; five rides per card in Kiddie Land). Coupons are good any day.
Even greater savings can be had with Advance Sale Strates Unlimited Ride Wristbands that are valid for one day during the Fair (Ticketmaster service fees apply when purchased online). Advance Weekday Wristbands cost $25 (regularly $45, Monday – Friday). Advance Weekend Wristbands are $40 (regularly $45, Saturdays and Sundays). Unlimited Ride Wristband Days are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday when wristbands are $35 and sponsored by WTQR-FM, WMAG-FM, WMKS-FM. Pick up wristbands at the Redemption Center Tent.
The Advance Sale Strates Ride Tickets and Unlimited Ride Wristbands are only available in advance of opening of the Fair.
Ticketmaster has eliminated its order processing fee. Online fees for tickets will be $0.50 for tickets, and $0.75 for ride Coupons. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Annex Box Office.
Celebrating its 139th year in 2021, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem. The Carolina Classic Fair, at the time of opening day, will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
