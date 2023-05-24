HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 24, 2023) – The renovated pool at High Point City Lake Park (602 W. Main St., Jamestown, N.C.) will open to the public on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. for the first time since August 2019.
The new pool’s features include a 50-meter swimming pool, zero-depth entry with a lazy river, splash pad, play features and three water slides. The locker rooms have also been completely renovated, offering more family-friendly changing rooms and accessibility.
The pool will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 27 – 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public swimming. The park’s train, carousel and other amusements will also be open during this time. All will be closed Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2.
Beginning Saturday, June 3, the pool and amusements at High Point City Lake Park will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week. Admission to the pool and water slide is $10 per person for High Point residents and $15 for non-residents, with ages two and under admitted free.
Season passes for individuals, families and lap swimming are also available. Advanced tickets may be purchased online. Prices vary per amusement, and unlimited daily passes are available. Please visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr for more information.
Lap swimming will be available 7 – 9 a.m. daily; the cost is $5 for High Point residents and $7 for non-residents. Pool rentals are available Friday through Sunday evenings from 7 – 9 p.m. Please call 336.883.3501 to learn more.
Washington Terrace Park Pool (108 Murray St., High Point, N.C.) will also open for the season on Saturday, May 27, at noon. The Washington Terrace pool will be open May 27 – 29 from noon – 6 p.m. and closed Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2. On Saturday, June 3, it will open on a seven-day schedule from noon – 6 p.m. each day. The cost is $2 per person, with ages two and under admitted free. Pool rentals are also available at this location. Please call 336.883.8599 for assistance.
The splash pad at Southside (401 Taylor Ave., High Point, N.C.) will open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 27. Parents must accompany children when visiting this location.
