Winston-Salem, NC (JAN 14, 2021) - The North Carolina Bar Owners Association has been made aware that approximately 120 Private Bar permits from across the State of North Carolina have been cancelled without notice as of Jan 4, 2021.
Paper Moon - 1007 Salisbury Ridge Road, Winston Salem
Green Burro - 106 West McGee Street 3rd Floor, Greensboro
Disco Rodeo - 3081 Waughtown Street, Winston Salem
Old Winston Social Club - 1131 Burke Street, Winston Salem
R Lo's Pub and Grub - 207 Fisher Ferry Street, Thomasville
Copper Still Taproom - 18 Salem Street, Thomasville
Platinum Nightlife - 875 West Northwest Blvd., Winston Salem
Bar Pina - 770 Liberty View Court Suite 200, Winston Salem
Willies Lounge - 4310 Old Rural Hall Road, Winston Salem
Gatsbys Pub - 1157 Burke Street, Winston Salem
Jayes Lounge by George - 2700 North Liberty Street Winston Salem
Due to the closure of private bars since March 16 2020, private bars were given a permit fee deferment option by the NC legislature and the ABC commission; to defer permit fees until 60 days after private bars were allowed to re-open.
On October 2nd 2020, Governor Roy Cooper allowed private bars to operate at 30% of outdoor occupancy only. This was not inclusive of ALL private bars. The vast majority were still not allowed to open due to these restrictions and lack of outdoor space.
It appears the ABC commission has determined this 60 days deferment period began with the October 2nd order, regardless of the bars ability to operate or not.
No notice was provided to these private bar owners that their permits were in jeopardy of being canceled for failure to pay. At this time we have heard from owners across the state who have been visited by local and state law enforcement with orders to close their bars immediately or face penalties and charges.
Yet another detrimental action aimed at private bars in the state, which have taken the greatest burden of the pandemic and economic restrictions.
We call for immediate action from Governor Roy Cooper, NC legislation and the NC ABC Commission to take whatever action necessary to reinstate these bars’ permits and save thousands of jobs and livelihoods that have been, and continue to be, destroyed by these restrictions and discriminatory treatment from the other 6000 plus alcohol permitted establishments in the state.
