National Dance Day GSO this weekend at LeBauer Park
GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro’s National Dance Day celebration returns to LeBauer Park this Saturday, September 17th. Hosted by Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. this free event is an annual celebration of movement. North Carolina dancers in variety of traditional cultural and contemporary styles invite the community onto the dance floor with them to learn and dance alongside one another. Underneath strands of the event’s iconic international flags and Janet Echelman’s aerial sculpture, Where We Met, attendees of the event will experience what it means to come together through dance.
This year, 19 North Carolina dance groups join the festival and will include such groups as the Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dance, Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz, Gate City Grooves, Royal Expressions School of Dance, NC Brazilian Arts Project, and more. Dance styles represented will cover everything from hip hop to the Carolina shag, Korean and Israeli folk dancing to contemporary ballet, ballroom to bachata. The event runs continuously without intermission from 1pm to 9pm and is a fun, high energy event that is exciting for all ages and open to all levels of dance experience.
Community members are also invited to participate in the annual tradition of a ‘Community Dance’, a flashmob style performance for which the choreography has been released in advance for participants to learn and come together at 4pm on National Dance Day to perform. This year’s Community Dance was created in partnership with Dance Project and features Afro-rhythms choreography created by instructor, Tabia McKinzie. A public rehearsal for the Community Dance will take place on Friday, September 16th at 6pm in LeBauer Park’s Market Square. For those unable to attend the rehearsal, a step-by-step video tutorial is available on the event’s webpage.
National Dance Day GSO will feature a vendor market and food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and to wear shoes comfortable for dancing all day long. Picnics are also welcome. The event will take place from 1pm to 9pm on Saturday, September 17th at the UNCG Great Lawn in LeBauer Park and is sponsored by Cone Health.
To see the full lineup of performers and learn more about the event, please visit https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/national-dance-day-gso-2022
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
