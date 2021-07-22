GREENSBORO, NC – After the city’s display of spirit and resilience during the virtual celebration of National Dance Day GSO last year, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is thrilled to announce its plans for a fully in-person celebration this fall. The community is invited to a weekend packed with fun and compelling, interactive dance performances and activities as we celebrate coming together through dance.
Festivities will kick off on Friday, September 17 at 7pm with the premier performance of A Wicked Silence from GDPI’s Artist in Residence, Alexandra Joye Warren, and JOYEMOVEMENT Dance Company. This stunning ‘choreoplay’ will allow audiences to connect with and immerse themselves in personal stories of the history and impact of the Eugenics program in North Carolina. The performance will begin in Carolyn’s Garden in LeBauer Park and move throughout various locations in both downtown parks, setting a new scene for each act of the narrative. Audiences should come with an open mind and willingness to engage deeply with this powerful artistic work.
Then, on Sat., Sept. 18, we’ll get the party started! From 2pm to 9pm on LeBauer Park’s Great Lawn, join professional dancers representing a variety of cultural styles and genres on the dance floor to learn from and dance alongside one another. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site, adding to the festival feel as we dance together under strands of international flags and Janet Echelman’s aerial sculpture, Where We Met.National Dance Day GSO is not a spectator event - it’s a rare opportunity to get up and move with professional dancers across diverse genres, soparticipants shouldbring a blanket or chair to rest their tired feet from all the dancing they’re going to do.
In addition to one of our favorite Dance Day traditions, the Community Dance ‘flashmob’ (choreography coming soon!), new this year, National Dance Day GSO partners with the NC Dance Festival’s 30th Anniversary season to bring a “movement wave” to the local community and across the state. Dance Project will lead this moment of connection as participants of all ages and abilities are invited to join in learning a choreography sequence that will be danced and ‘passed’ to other locations around North Carolina on National Dance Day.
For the health and safety of the community, masks are strongly encouraged among those who are unvaccinated. Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. is anticipating this to be a busy event where social distancing may not be possible at all times and is asking community members to please do what is best to keep everyone well.
The full lineup of performers will be announced in the coming weeks, along with Community Dance choreography, information about the ‘dance wave’, and more details regarding the premier of A Wicked Silence. For updates and more information, check out the National Dance Day GSO homepage here: https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/national-dance-day-gso-2021
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
