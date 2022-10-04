We may be a bit partial, but our vendors really knocked it out of the park this year.

Check out all the new foods below, and download your own personal map to plan an epic food adventure!

Anitas Authentican Mexican Street Food Web.jpg

Quesadillas with Cactus, Chorizo, Aguas Frescas Pineapple and Horchata, Guayaba, Gorditas

Anita's Authentic Mexican Street Food

Authentic street food will make you feel like you're dining in Mexico!

Arepa Loca Web.jpg

La Sabrosa Taco

Arepa Loca

Arepa made of pork marinated with garlic, onion, guagillo chilis, cloves salt, pepper and pineapple. Topped with sweet plantains and our traditional cilantro guacamole.

Beaver Concessions Web.jpg

Deep Fried Piggy Tails

Beaver Concessions

Deep fried bacon topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with syrup.

Bubbas Bacon Web.jpg

Deep Fried Bacon

Mac-n-Cheese Tacos

Bubba's Bacon

From the home of the deep fried bacon grilled cheese comes this year's delightful treat of bacon and mac-n-cheese tacos deep fried until crispy and topped with a melted cheese sauce.

Chefs Dlites Web.jpg

Deep Fried Cuban Rolls

Chef's D'Lites

Thin sliced smoked ham, swiss cheese, slow roasted pulled pork and sliced pickles, rolled up and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a spicy honey mustard on the side for dipping.

Chesters Gators and Taters Web.jpg

DILLYlicious Loaded Pickles

Chester's Gators and Taters

Deep fried pickle fries loaded with bacon, ranch and beer cheese.

ChicK N Que Web 1.jpg

Frozen Banana Pudding Tacos

Chick-N-Que

Fried tortilla filled with our frozen house-made banana pudding, topped with whipped cream, a nilla wafer and drizzled with caramel.

Chick N Que Web 2.jpg

"Hot Chicken" Tacos

Chick-N-Que

Hot chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with slaw, pickles

& crema.

Churro To Go Web.jpg

Sparkling Churros

Churros To Go

These churros are sure to attract the kids with their bright and fanciful colors, glazed and topped with sugar in different colors and textures.

Cool Runnings Webjpg.jpg

Jerk BBQ Pulled Pork Bowl

Cool Runnings

Jerk BBQ pulled pork served with our homemade macaroni and cheese.

Douglas Farms Web.jpg

DoriEsquites

Douglas Farms

Mexican street corn served in a bag of crushed Doritos.

Fatboys Web.jpg

Smokin' Bovine Roll

Fat Boys BBQ

Burnt end brisket served on a roll with sweet and tangy sauce and slaw upon request.

Fluffys Donuts Web.jpg

Banana Cream Pie Donut

Fluffys Handcut Donuts

Handcut yeast raised donut, filled with banana cream pudding, dipped in vanilla icing and topped with crushed nilla wafers and a banana.

Fun Time Foods - Chicken Pot Pie Biscuit Web.jpg

Chicken Pot Pie Biscuit

Fun Time Foods

Talk about a prime southern comfort food. Delicious chicken pot pie served open-faced on the flakiest of homemade biscuits.

Gobblin Gourmet Web.jpg

Cornbread & Chili

Savory Funnel Cake

Gobblin' Gourmet

Cornbread funnel cake topped with vegetarian chili, shredded cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.

Golden K Dog Web 1.jpg

Korean Corn Dogs

Golden K Dog

These classics of Korean street food are not your typical corn dogs! Typically made with a beef or chicken sausage, or mozzarella cheese (or both), wrapped with yeasted batter, coated with panko breadcrumbs or petit potato cubes, then deep fried to a golden brown.

Golden K Dog Web 2.jpg

Honey Butter Chicken Fries

Golden K Dog

Chicken fries deep fried to a crispy golden and then covered in a smooth honey butter suace.

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ Web.jpg

Thanksgiving Stuffed

Turkey Leg

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

Smoked turkey leg stuffed with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Optional: Candied yams, collards or mac-n-cheese.

Hot Chix Chicken and Pancakes Web 1.jpg

Pumpkin Spice

Mini Pancakes

Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken

Fluffy mini pancakes covered in pumpkin sauce, icing and pumpkin spice seasoning. Served with whipped cream for dipping.

Hot Chix Chicken and Pancakes Web 2.jpg

Churro Tots

Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken

Tater tots covered in cinnamon and sugar, served with dulce de leche sauce for dipping.

Incredible Popcorn Web.jpg

Flavored Popcorn

Incredible Popcorn

Incredible Popcorn has been selling delicious popcorn for over 15 years. Available in tons of fruit flavors, s'mores, pumpkin, Oreo, peanut butter cup, birthday cake, jalapeno, pickle and more!

Koras Cookie Dough Web.jpg

Oreo Crumble

Cookie Dough on a Stick

Kora's Cookie Dough

(Emma's Cookie Kitchen)

A chocolate lover's dream! Chocolate chocolate chip cookie dough dipped in chocolate and then rolled in delicious Oreo crumbles.

La Farm Bakery Web.jpg

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

La Farm Bakery

Warm Buffalo chicken dip and cheddar cheese spread over a laminated whole wheat croissant and rolled into a pinwheel.

Lees Kitchen Web.jpg

Curry Goat Platter

Lee's Kitchen

Savory goat served in a curry sauce with mac and cheese, cabbage and a roasted plantain.

Moose Joose Web.jpg

Fall In A Cup

Green Apple Loaded Slushie

Moose Joose Slushie

Green apple slush combined with caramel drizzle, apple slices, whipped cream and caramel bits.

Oak City Fish and Chips Web.jpg

Salmon Pops

Oak City Fish and Chips

Fried salmon skewered and topped with a half lemon.

OMG Banana Pudding Web.jpg

My Mom's Magic Punch

OMG! Banana Pudding

Experience the WOW! with my mom's magic punch. Old fashioned beverage with a new twist!

Minneapple Pie Web.jpg

Mini-Blueberry Pie

Original Mineapple Pie

Just when you couldn't get enough of Minneapple Pie's apple variety, they're coming back this year with blueberry! Vanilla ice cream makes this one a can't miss!

Pioneer Wagon Web.jpg

Rattlesnake Corn Dog

Pioneer Wagon

Step back to the wild west with this battered rattlesnake sausage, deep fried and topped with avocado sauce. The Pioneer Wagon will also serve rattlesnake and elk sausage, elk corn dogs and snake bite nachos!

Ragin Cajun Web.jpg

Deep Fried NC Country Ham with Bourbon Peach Jam

Ragin' Cajun

NC country ham slices breaded and deep fried, served with bourbon peach jam.

Rudys Web.jpg

Dill Pickle Pizza

Rudy's

Rudy's traditional pizza topped with every dill pickle lovers' dream!

S2 Concessions Web.jpg

Pepsi Glazed Mini Donuts

S2 Concessions

Mini donuts with a Pepsi glaze, topped with optional chopped peanuts.

Salsa Kingdom Web.jpg

Mild, Hot & Thermal Salsa

Salsa Kingdom MW

Time to kick things up a notch with Salsa Kingdom's array of homemade salsas. They will also be serving chili!

Sassys Sweet Potatoes Web.jpg

Sassy's Soup of the Day

Sassy's Sweet Potatoes

Sassy will be serving up some delicious Soup of the Day options including: cold or hot tomato and herb, hot sweet potato with pears and apples, homemade vegetable with or without rice or noodles, and loaded potato.

Ezzels Somthin Good Web.jpg

Sweet Potato

Country Ham Biscuit

Somethin' Good (Ezzell's)

Spiced sweet potato biscuit with brown sugar cinnamon butter and country ham. The perfect balance of sweet and savory.

South Raleigh Civitan Web.jpg

Quesabirrias Tacos

South Raleigh Civitan

Quesabirria is a Mexican dish comprising birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of consommé for dipping.

Tropical Delights Web.jpg

Dole Pineapple Split

Tropical Delights

 Three mounds of dole pineapple and raspberry whip in a pineapple bowl, garnished with chocolate covered pineapple slices, toasted coconut flakes and strawberries.

Waffle Chix Web.jpg

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Waffle Stick

Waffle Chix 

The Waffle Chix original Chicken in a Waffle on a Stick made even better when topped with ranch dressing and real bacon! For a little extra zest, try it with Buffalo wing sauce!

Waypoint Oyster Bar Web.jpg

Fried NC Flounder Tacos

Waypoint Oyster Bar

Two fried NC Flounder tacos with house-made corn and black bean salsa, topped with an avocado cilantro cream sauce.

Woodys Web.jpg

Pig Mac

Woody's

Homemade white cheddar mac-n-cheese and crispy hickory smoked pork belly, hand-rolled in an eggroll wrapper and deep fried until golden.

