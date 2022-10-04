We may be a bit partial, but our vendors really knocked it out of the park this year.
Check out all the new foods below, and download your own personal map to plan an epic food adventure!
Quesadillas with Cactus, Chorizo, Aguas Frescas Pineapple and Horchata, Guayaba, Gorditas
Anita's Authentic Mexican Street Food
Authentic street food will make you feel like you're dining in Mexico!
La Sabrosa Taco
Arepa Loca
Arepa made of pork marinated with garlic, onion, guagillo chilis, cloves salt, pepper and pineapple. Topped with sweet plantains and our traditional cilantro guacamole.
Deep Fried Piggy Tails
Beaver Concessions
Deep fried bacon topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with syrup.
Deep Fried Bacon
Mac-n-Cheese Tacos
Bubba's Bacon
From the home of the deep fried bacon grilled cheese comes this year's delightful treat of bacon and mac-n-cheese tacos deep fried until crispy and topped with a melted cheese sauce.
Deep Fried Cuban Rolls
Chef's D'Lites
Thin sliced smoked ham, swiss cheese, slow roasted pulled pork and sliced pickles, rolled up and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a spicy honey mustard on the side for dipping.
DILLYlicious Loaded Pickles
Chester's Gators and Taters
Deep fried pickle fries loaded with bacon, ranch and beer cheese.
Frozen Banana Pudding Tacos
Chick-N-Que
Fried tortilla filled with our frozen house-made banana pudding, topped with whipped cream, a nilla wafer and drizzled with caramel.
"Hot Chicken" Tacos
Chick-N-Que
Hot chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with slaw, pickles
& crema.
Sparkling Churros
Churros To Go
These churros are sure to attract the kids with their bright and fanciful colors, glazed and topped with sugar in different colors and textures.
Jerk BBQ Pulled Pork Bowl
Cool Runnings
Jerk BBQ pulled pork served with our homemade macaroni and cheese.
DoriEsquites
Douglas Farms
Mexican street corn served in a bag of crushed Doritos.
Smokin' Bovine Roll
Fat Boys BBQ
Burnt end brisket served on a roll with sweet and tangy sauce and slaw upon request.
Banana Cream Pie Donut
Fluffys Handcut Donuts
Handcut yeast raised donut, filled with banana cream pudding, dipped in vanilla icing and topped with crushed nilla wafers and a banana.
Chicken Pot Pie Biscuit
Fun Time Foods
Talk about a prime southern comfort food. Delicious chicken pot pie served open-faced on the flakiest of homemade biscuits.
Cornbread & Chili
Savory Funnel Cake
Gobblin' Gourmet
Cornbread funnel cake topped with vegetarian chili, shredded cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.
Korean Corn Dogs
Golden K Dog
These classics of Korean street food are not your typical corn dogs! Typically made with a beef or chicken sausage, or mozzarella cheese (or both), wrapped with yeasted batter, coated with panko breadcrumbs or petit potato cubes, then deep fried to a golden brown.
Honey Butter Chicken Fries
Golden K Dog
Chicken fries deep fried to a crispy golden and then covered in a smooth honey butter suace.
Thanksgiving Stuffed
Turkey Leg
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
Smoked turkey leg stuffed with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Optional: Candied yams, collards or mac-n-cheese.
Pumpkin Spice
Mini Pancakes
Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken
Fluffy mini pancakes covered in pumpkin sauce, icing and pumpkin spice seasoning. Served with whipped cream for dipping.
Churro Tots
Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken
Tater tots covered in cinnamon and sugar, served with dulce de leche sauce for dipping.
Flavored Popcorn
Incredible Popcorn
Incredible Popcorn has been selling delicious popcorn for over 15 years. Available in tons of fruit flavors, s'mores, pumpkin, Oreo, peanut butter cup, birthday cake, jalapeno, pickle and more!
Oreo Crumble
Cookie Dough on a Stick
Kora's Cookie Dough
(Emma's Cookie Kitchen)
A chocolate lover's dream! Chocolate chocolate chip cookie dough dipped in chocolate and then rolled in delicious Oreo crumbles.
Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels
La Farm Bakery
Warm Buffalo chicken dip and cheddar cheese spread over a laminated whole wheat croissant and rolled into a pinwheel.
Curry Goat Platter
Lee's Kitchen
Savory goat served in a curry sauce with mac and cheese, cabbage and a roasted plantain.
Fall In A Cup
Green Apple Loaded Slushie
Moose Joose Slushie
Green apple slush combined with caramel drizzle, apple slices, whipped cream and caramel bits.
Salmon Pops
Oak City Fish and Chips
Fried salmon skewered and topped with a half lemon.
My Mom's Magic Punch
OMG! Banana Pudding
Experience the WOW! with my mom's magic punch. Old fashioned beverage with a new twist!
Mini-Blueberry Pie
Original Mineapple Pie
Just when you couldn't get enough of Minneapple Pie's apple variety, they're coming back this year with blueberry! Vanilla ice cream makes this one a can't miss!
Rattlesnake Corn Dog
Pioneer Wagon
Step back to the wild west with this battered rattlesnake sausage, deep fried and topped with avocado sauce. The Pioneer Wagon will also serve rattlesnake and elk sausage, elk corn dogs and snake bite nachos!
Deep Fried NC Country Ham with Bourbon Peach Jam
Ragin' Cajun
NC country ham slices breaded and deep fried, served with bourbon peach jam.
Dill Pickle Pizza
Rudy's
Rudy's traditional pizza topped with every dill pickle lovers' dream!
Pepsi Glazed Mini Donuts
S2 Concessions
Mini donuts with a Pepsi glaze, topped with optional chopped peanuts.
Mild, Hot & Thermal Salsa
Salsa Kingdom MW
Time to kick things up a notch with Salsa Kingdom's array of homemade salsas. They will also be serving chili!
Sassy's Soup of the Day
Sassy's Sweet Potatoes
Sassy will be serving up some delicious Soup of the Day options including: cold or hot tomato and herb, hot sweet potato with pears and apples, homemade vegetable with or without rice or noodles, and loaded potato.
Sweet Potato
Country Ham Biscuit
Somethin' Good (Ezzell's)
Spiced sweet potato biscuit with brown sugar cinnamon butter and country ham. The perfect balance of sweet and savory.
Quesabirrias Tacos
South Raleigh Civitan
Quesabirria is a Mexican dish comprising birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Dole Pineapple Split
Tropical Delights
Three mounds of dole pineapple and raspberry whip in a pineapple bowl, garnished with chocolate covered pineapple slices, toasted coconut flakes and strawberries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Waffle Stick
Waffle Chix
The Waffle Chix original Chicken in a Waffle on a Stick made even better when topped with ranch dressing and real bacon! For a little extra zest, try it with Buffalo wing sauce!
Fried NC Flounder Tacos
Waypoint Oyster Bar
Two fried NC Flounder tacos with house-made corn and black bean salsa, topped with an avocado cilantro cream sauce.
Pig Mac
Woody's
Homemade white cheddar mac-n-cheese and crispy hickory smoked pork belly, hand-rolled in an eggroll wrapper and deep fried until golden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.