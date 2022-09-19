N.C. State Fair announces NC Beer Night Friday, October 14
Join us at the NC Public House on Friday, October 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for NC Beer Night at the N.C. State Fair! Along with pouring an exciting array of beers from North Carolina craft breweries, we will have several brewing education opportunities for our guests.
Have you ever wondered more about how beer is made? Come and talk with our panel of brewers during the "Ask a Brewer" question and answer session.
Also, we'll host representatives from Wake Tech's brewing education program, Raleigh's local homebrew club CARBOY, and have a brewing equipment demonstration provided by Atlantic Brew Supply.
Don't miss this fun and informative event taking place at the NC Public House in the South Lobby of historic Dorton Arena near the SkyGazer Ferris wheel!
Click below to buy your Kegs & Corks Pass to save on admission to both the N.C. State Fair and NC Public House. Advance Kegs & Corks Passes are $17 online only until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. Gate price for admission to the N.C. State Fair and the NC Public House combined is $23 if you wait until you arrive.
Kegs & Corks Passes are valid any one day of the 2022 N.C. State Fair, and may be purchased for any day, not just for NC Beer Night. Valid for guests 21+, identification will be checked at the doors of the NC Public House.
