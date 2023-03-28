Food Lion Feeds and local schools team up to provide meals for neighbors in need
SALISBURY, N.C., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2022-23 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 32 college and university teams to provide more than 1.2 million meals to nourish neighbors in need. Through this collaboration, known as Score to Give More, Food Lion Feeds provided 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating schools’ local Feeding America® partner food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.
“The Score to Give More program inspires college students to be catalysts for change by creating awareness about food insecurity,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “When student-athletes sink foul shots, we engage them in the fight against hunger while directly benefiting local food banks to nourish our neighbors.”
Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than 3.2 million meals to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint through the Score to Give More program. Of the 32 participating schools, Lincoln University was one of the top performing colleges, resulting in 48,200 meals for the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark, DE.
“We are grateful for the support of Food Lion Feeds and the Lincoln University basketball team for their amazing free throw skills,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “What a win-win for everyone – we are able to build awareness of food insecurity in our community, while also raising money to feed our neighbors. With more neighbors struggling to put meals on the table due to the high costs associated with inflation, this support comes at a critical time for our organization. We are thankful for committed partners like Food Lion.”
The 32 Score to Give More participants benefited 15 Feeding America partner food banks serving communities where each school is located across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.
The participating schools, season foul shots and correlating food banks that will benefit from each school’s efforts are:
School
School Location
Foul Shots / Meals Provided
Food Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
Appalachian State University
Boone, NC
312 free throws / 31,200 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Bowie State University
Bowie, MD
401 free throws / 40,100 meals provided
Maryland Food Bank
Catawba College
Salisbury, NC
370 free throws / 37,000 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Claflin University
Orangeburg, SC
375 free throws / 37,500 meals provided
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Duke University
Durham, NC
363 free throws / 36,300 meals provided
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
East Carolina University
Greenville, NC
367 free throws / 36,700 meals provided
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City, NC
355 free throws / 35,500 meals provided
Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elon University
Elon, NC
305 free throws / 30,500 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville, NC
335 free throws / 33,500 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
James Madison University
Harrisonburg, VA
300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith University
Charlotte, NC
353 free throws / 35,300 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty University
Lynchburg, VA
311 free throws / 31,100 meals provided
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln University
Oxford, PA
482 free throws / 48,200 meals provided
Food Bank of Delaware
Livingstone College
Salisbury, NC
425 free throws / 42,500 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Greensboro, NC
356 free throws / 35,600 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, NC
333 free throws / 33,300 meals provided
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion University
Norfolk, VA
429 free throws / 42,900 meals provided
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Shaw University
Raleigh, NC
406 free throws / 40,600 meals provided
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
St. Augustine’s University
Raleigh, NC
268 free throws / 26,800 meals provided
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
University of Delaware
Newark, DE
354 free throws / 35,400 meals provided
Food Bank of Delaware
University of Maryland (Men’s)
Adelphi, MD
386 free throws / 38,600 meals provided
Capital Area Food Bank
University of Maryland (Women’s)
Adelphi, MD
344 free throws / 34,400 meals provided
Capital Area Food Bank
University of North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
419 free throws / 41,900 meals provided
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
363 free throws / 36,300 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
University of Richmond
Richmond, VA
300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Feed More
University of South Carolina
Columbia, SC
300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Virginia State University
Petersburg, VA
426 free throws / 42,600 meals provided
Feed More
Virginia Tech University
Blacksburg, VA
323 free throws / 32,300 meals provided
Feeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union University
Richmond, VA
412 free throws / 41,200 meals provided
Feed More
Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, NC
403 free throws / 40,300 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
William and Mary College
Williamsburg, VA
329 free throws / 32,900 meals provided
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Winston-Salem State University
Winston-Salem, NC
351 free throws / 35,100 meals provided
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Editor’s note: Some photos of the check presentations do not represent the final results; they only recognize performance to date when the check presentation occurred.
About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.
