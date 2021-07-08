INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE & TASTINGS
Monsters of Smoke Tour by Ardbeg, the Ultimate Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be dispensing drams to smoky whisky lovers throughout North Carolina and visiting July 15 at Dram & Draught in Greensboro.
An oversized all-terrain tactical vehicle, appropriately named An Oa will offer tastings, surprises, giveaways, and Augmented Reality photo opportunities for participants from 5-9pm at the 300 West Gate City Blvd drinkery.
Whether or not you are a fan of peated malts, this experiential tour presented by Ardbeg will be fun, interactive, and Covid compliant. This is the perfect opportunity for whisky, spirits, and cocktail enthusiasts to experience a whisky with over 200 years of history. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.