This spring, Peyton Smith, chef-proprietor of Mission Pizza Napoletana, was named a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) in the prestigious James Beard Awards. I think the Beard judges made a good selection.
Chef Smith started his culinary career thinking he was going to cook barbecue. “But ultimately, I decided that was not the best idea, because I like to do things my own way, I was concerned about the weight of the barbecue tradition in North Carolina, not to mention the wake-up hour to make barbecue.
“So, I pivoted to pizza. I put together a list of some of the top pizzerias in America. I started calling, asking for the boss, and pitching my story — I am a guy in NC, I want to learn to make pizza, and what’s in it for you is a great employee with free labor. I was laughed at a lot, met with incredulous silence.”
So with regard to pizza, he is mostly self-taught. “I would have pizza parties, light up a wood-fired oven at my house, make a bag of dough, open up all the pizzas, toss ‘em in the bin.”
But he benefitted from a “stroke of fortune that occurred in early 2015, when Carlo Orlando walked into my restaurant.” Orlando Foods is the US importer/business partner of Caputo Flour [widely regarded as the best flour for pizza crust]. “Carlo and I hit it off, and I asked if he needed any volunteers at Pizza Expo, which is THE pizza trade show. He said ‘sure,’ so I made myself useful for four days.
“I was side by side with the best pizza makers in America. I asked a ton of questions, observed everything I could, took a million notes. Now, all these people are part of my pizza family. The rest of my continued growth is making and talking pizza with great professionals.”
He opened Mission Pizza Napoletana in January 2014. The very informative website explains that Mission’s pizza is wood-fired for about 90 seconds or less in a handmade Stefano Ferrara oven at temperatures that reach 1000 degrees. The result is a light, pliable pizza with a crisp crust. Toppings are lighter than usual, in comparison to other styles, so they do not overwhelm the flavor of the crust. Although takeout is available, the kitchen recommends consuming the pizza in-house, right from the oven.
I agree. Crust this thin and crisp would soften in fairly short time. It would still taste good, but not as good as fresh out of the oven. I am especially enamored with the way the rim puffs up and blisters, creating an exceptional added flavor.
Two basic preparations are offered — rosse (red) sauce and bianche (white) sauce.
The red sauce is thin and light and delightfully fresh-tasting, redolent of bright tomato flavor, low in acidic impact. A little extra virgin olive oil rounds out the flavor profile. One variation adds thin red onion slices, roasted to a light brown, plus garlic, oregano, and Parmesan cheese. I consider it one of the best — maybe the best — tomato sauce pizzas I’ve ever had. In comparison, other Triad red sauce pizzas are darker, heavier, and thicker.
The Cacio e Pepe, one of the white sauce versions, is made with ricotta cream, pecorino, Siano mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheeses, then finished with black pepper, for a lush, rich result. The sausage version adds ground Italian sausage of excellent quality, scattered with a few basil leaves. Another preparation includes shiitake mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese, red onion, and garlic. I rank these at the top.
This kitchen offers more than pizza, however. My unindicted co-conspirators and I also tried two starters — Roasted Cauliflower and Meatballs. In the case of the vegetable, a subtle wood smoke infusion livened up the simple, natural flavor of the cauliflower, charred around the edges, enhanced with goat cheese and balsamic vinegar. Four meatballs, made from blended ground beef and pork, are served in tomato sauce accented with fresh basil, with a little ricotta cheese thrown in for good measure.
I got two pasta entrees on takeout. These travel quite well, maybe even gaining a bit of depth over time. Bucatini all’Amatriciana is based on firm thick pasta, plus three ground meats — guanciale (pork cheeks), pancetta, and sopressata, plus pecorino cheese, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Rigatoni alla Vodka features creamy tomato sauce with fresh basil, simmered with vodka. In both cases, my wife commented that although we have had very similar pastas in other restaurants, these just tasted better.
Occasionally, off-menu specials such as lamb shank agrodolce over polenta, or a ribeye seared table-side, are offered. These were not available on the nights I visited, but I look forward to returns when maybe I can snag one. Another possibility is the reservation-only Prix Fixe Menu, where the kitchen will surprise you with 5 courses of chef’s choice, or Pizzakase, an all-pizza indulgence of specially created, off-menu pizzas. See the website for more information.
I have one misgiving here — the wine list. I would not expect a restaurant of this concept to construct a lengthy set of offerings, but I would like to know what I’m getting. The menu, however, just says “rosso [red]” or “rose’” or “pinot grigio” or “sparkling” for wines that cost $12-$13 per glass or $40-$48 for a bottle. No brands. That’s a serious omission.
Other than that, I would observe that while there are lots of pizza places out there, Mission Pizza Napoletana is really special. What this kitchen does is truly world-class.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
