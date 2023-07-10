Mi Pueblo to Host Fundraiser for Roe Roe’s Heroes
Evening of Thursday, July 20 at All Triad Mi Pueblo Restaurants
CLEMMONS, N.C. (JULY 7, 2023)—Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill will host an evening fundraiser at its restaurant locations throughout the Triad to benefit the Roe Roe’s Heroes Childhood Cancer Foundation on Thursday, July 20. Based in King, Roe Roe’s Heroes is dedicated to helping families and researchers conquer childhood cancer. Mi Pueblo will contribute 10% of all sales that take place from 5 p.m. until closing on July 20 to Roe Roe’s Heroes.
Mi Pueblo is a family owned and operated restaurant with six locations in the Triad: Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, Northpoint Avenue and Tinsley Drive in High Point, South Main Street in King, and Reynolda Road and Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Mi Pueblo is headquartered in Clemmons.
“Since our first Mi Pueblo location opened in Winston-Salem in 1989, we have believed that supporting the local community is an important part of our mission. We look forward to hosting the fundraiser to benefit Roe Roe’s Heroes on July 20,” Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill Managing Director Diego Ruiz said. “We are particularly excited that Roe Roe and her family will be at our King location for the fundraising event.”
Roe Roe’s parents, Chad and Meredith Tucker, work to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and advocate for increased research funding. Their work with research foundations and hospitals has helped raise more than one million dollars to date for children fighting cancer.
“Our goal is to help lift up the child fighting cancer, love on the parents, and celebrate the siblings anyway we can,” said Meredith Tucker. “So many stepped up to help us, and we feel God has called us to step up for as many families as we can.”
Founded in 2021 by the Tuckers, Roe Roe’s Heroes works to help local families in the Piedmont Triad fight childhood cancer, bring awareness to the disease, fund research, and provide scholarships to the next generation of doctors and nurses. The foundation was named in honor of a community of heroes who supported the Tucker family as their daughter, Pearl Monroe Tucker (affectionately called Roe Roe), battled leukemia for 858 days.
Roe Roe’s Heroes Childhood Cancer Foundation has several programs to help families:
- A Hero Library to provide comfort books to help educate young patients and their parents about the cancer journey.
- The foundation’s Family Fund provides support events for siblings, birthday parties and holiday gifts for selected families, and emergency financial assistance to help with utilities, housing, and bereavement costs.
- Each year the foundation awards several nursing scholarships, named in honor of Roe Roe’s beloved nurse Nancy Smith.
- The foundation’s volunteer heroes also team up with Roc Solid Foundation in building playsets in the backyards of local kids who cannot leave their home while fighting cancer.
To contribute to Roe Roe’s Heroes, please visit roeroesheroes.org
About Mi Pueblo
Founded in 1989, Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant is a family-owned business, headquartered in Clemmons, North Carolina and operating 10 restaurants in Charlotte, Clemmons, Concord/Kannapolis, High Point, King, Statesville, and Winston-Salem. Mi Pueblo proudly serves fresh and high quality Mexican-inspired cuisine.
For more information, please visit mipueblomexgrill.com.
