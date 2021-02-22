Say "Hola!" to the newest restaurant in town, El Agavero, located where Penny's Restaurant had been for 39 years. The restaurant had a soft opening on Feb. 15 and plans to have a grand opening in the future.
Luis Diaz and his partner closed on the building the day after Thanksgiving. Diaz has been in the restaurant business for 16 years and the menu features his own recipes.
"The menu features authentic Mexican food at a typical mid-range cost," Diaz said. He believes they serve better food with better ingredients than similar restaurants.
"We're in the business to make people like Mexican (food)," he said.
Menu items include tacos, tostados, burritos, enchiladas, chalupas, chile poblano, quesadillas, tamales, fajitas, steak, seafood, chicken, appetizers and desserts. There is a child's menu and the restaurant offers lunch specials.
With just a few days of being open under their belts, the owners are still learning what their customers like and will adjust their menu later, perhaps offering daily specials. Dine in, take out and delivery is available.
There is no bar at this time but El Agavero does serve mixed drinks and has the necessary ABC licenses. The restaurant's name contains the word "agave," a succulent from which tequila is made. A rendering of the plant can be seen in the logo.
The owners have not made a lot of changes so far to the décor seen in Penny's.
"We tried to leave some of the essence of Penny's," Diaz said, honoring the former restaurant.
Penny's was an institution in Jamestown, just like Sadie Mae's, and many people already mourn its loss. The restaurant, which opened in 1981, was first located on what is now the west side of the parking lot before moving into its new building in 1987.
Owners Alex and Penny Menegakis posted the following on Facebook on Christmas Eve: "After 39 years in business, we decided to hang up our aprons and retire. We started Penny’s with a goal of offering good food at affordable prices and where everyone felt like they were family. You watched our children grow up and we yours. We’ve been part of each other’s lives through the good times and bad. We want to thank all of you for your friendship and support all these years. Our decision to retire was not an easy one. It was bittersweet. We are proud of what we accomplished but the time has come to spend more quality time with our precious grandchildren. We will miss seeing you all on a daily basis! We wish you all happiness and health and all of God’s blessings!"
Love,
Alex and Penny
El Agavero is located at 727 W. Main St. in Jamestown and open seven days a week 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. during Covid protocols. It will stay open until 10 p.m. when the curfew is lifted. The phone number is the same as Penny's, 336-454-4818.
Sign and building photos by Carol Brooks
