GREENSBORO – The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro’s premier fundraising event – MEN CAN COOK… with a Twist – is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2022 at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Piedmont Hall.
The annual MEN CAN COOK culinary event features more than 50 “chefs” (men famous in their own kitchens) serving up their signature dishes. Guests can treat themselves to dozens of small-bite samples.
This year’s event comes “with a twist” – a curated tasting of small-batch, hand-crafted wines, beers, and distilled spirits from award-winning Greensboro-area producers: Grove Winery, South End Brewing Co., and Fainting Goat Spirits.
Guests are invited to sample exciting culinary creations and libations in what promises to be the best cocktail party in town.
Additionally, the event features live entertainment and unique gift baskets for purchase donated by generous community supporters.
This year’s Premier Sponsor is Christopher T. Barbee, Stifel Financial Advisors/Gonzales-Barbee Wealth Management Group. The Women’s Resource Center greatly appreciates their support.
The MEN CAN COOK fundraiser event first launched in 2001 and now raises more than $100,000 annually for the Women’s Resource Center. The Center is a one-stop, non-profit community resource providing job search and career counseling, legal information, and access to the wealth of programs and services that assist women and families in Guilford County.
The Women’s Resource Center serves over 7,500 families each year.
Reserve your tickets today to one of Greensboro’s “must attend” events - and help support this vital community resource serving women and families for more than 25 years.
