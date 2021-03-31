New Spring Menu Now Available
Atlanta, Ga. (March 2021)– Grab your sunglasses and appetites! Mellow Mushroom has opened its patios and introduced a new Spring menu just in time for outdoor diningseason, with items available for a limited time. Guests can get outside and safely visit one of Mellow Mushroom’s patios to enjoy stone baked pizzas, fresh salads, craft cocktails and cold beer under the sun or the moon.
Every Mellow Mushroom patio is unique, just like the restaurants themselves. Some patios feature bars. Others, like Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have rooftops that offer outdoor dining with majestic city views. On many Mellow patios, art plays an important role, for example, in St. Louis, guests will find a 60s inspired LOVE sculpture installation. In Durbin Park, Fla., the patio is guarded by a Jaguar mural. And in Brier Creek Raleigh, a submerged Poseidon sculpture provides some whimsy for outdoor patrons.
The new Spring menu itemsare available from April 13 through June 14, 2021 and include:
Bacon Blue Wedge Salad– A wedge of iceberg lettuce, freshly cooked and crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, chopped tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.
Merry Prankster Pie– An herb aioli base topped with hormone-free Springer Mountain Farms chicken, Italian sausage, freshly cooked Applewood-smoked bacon, garlic, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers, mozzarella and Wisconsin-aged white cheddar, and finished with an herb aioli drizzle.
Campfire Peach Margarita– An elevated take on a margarita, it combines Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Casamigos Joven Mezcal, house-made agave sour, peach puree, jalapeno and garnished with a lime wheel and half rim of Mellow Mushroom’s custom peach sugar salt blend. The mezcal, peach, and jalapeno create the perfect blend of sweet and smoke for a delicious cocktail.
Maui Wowie – A pesto base with mozzarella, ham, pineapple, jerk chicken, banana peppers, and Applewood-smoked bacon.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.
###
About Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 21 states under the name Home-Grown Industries of Georgia. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family friendly environment.
