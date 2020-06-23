Greensboro, NC (June 23, 2020) – United Way of Greater Greensboro is mobilizing the community throughout July with its annual MeaningFULL meals program in partnership with BackPack Beginnings and The Volunteer Center of the Triad.
Seven years ago, United Way and The Volunteer Center started MeaningFULL Meals, a nutrition project that seeks food donations to help feed school children in need while school is out for summer. BackPack Beginnings joined the partnership five years ago and serves as the recipient of all food donations, dispersing them to children and families in the community.
“As our community continues to seek justice, peace and equality while additionally addressing the needs of people impacted by Coronavirus, we must also work together to make sure local children have the food they need throughout summer. Hosting a creative food drive, or simply raiding your cabinet is a safe and easy way to make a big difference,” says Michael Cottingham, Vice President Marketing and Communications, United Way of Greater Greensboro.
In the summer months, many local children do not have access to nutritious meals and go hungry. The community is invited to be part of the solution by supporting MeaningFULL Meals this July.
"BackPack Beginnings is grateful for United Way of Greater Greensboro's and The Volunteer Center of the Triad's continued support of our feeding programs through MeaningFULL Meals. Due to COVID-19, we have seen an unprecedented need for our food programs this Spring, and we anticipate this elevated level to continue throughout the summer and into the 2020/21 school year. Food items donated will assist us in making sure local children are not going hungry when school is out,” said Parker White, Founder and Volunteer Executive Director, Backpack Beginnings.
Making a big difference is as easy as 1, 2, 3:
- Get a box.
- Fill your box with donated food items.
- Drop off collected items at BackPack Beginnings
Boxes are available for pick up from United Way if needed. Printable flyers with a full list of needed items can be found at UnitedWayGSO.org/meaningFULL. BackPack Beginnings office hours are listed at backpackbeginnings.org/contact
###
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro creates partnerships that work together to end local poverty. The federal government defines poverty as family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. Local impact for 98 years and counting. www.unitedwaygso.org
