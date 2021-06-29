Greensboro, NC (June 23, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is mobilizing the community throughout July with its annual MeaningFULL meals program in partnership with BackPack Beginnings and The Volunteer Center of the Triad.
Eight years ago, UWGG and The Volunteer Center started MeaningFULL Meals, a nutrition project that seeks food donations to help feed school children in need while school is out for summer. BackPack Beginnings joined the partnership six years ago and serves as the recipient of all food donations, dispersing them to children and families in the community.
In the summer months, many local children do not have access to nutritious meals and go hungry. The community is invited to be part of the solution by supporting MeaningFULL Meals this July.
“BackPack Beginnings is grateful for the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s and The Volunteer Center of the Triad’s continued support of our feeding programs through MeaningFULL Meals. Due to COVID, we have seen an unprecedented need for our food programs, and we look forward to meeting this need with the help of partners like these. Food items donated will assist us in making sure local children are not going hungry when school is out,” said Parker White, Founder and Volunteer Executive Director, BackPack Beginnings.
Making a big difference is as easy as 1, 2, 3:
1. Get a box.
2. Fill your box with donated food items.
3. Drop off collected items at BackPack Beginnings
A helpful toolkit with printable flyers can be found at UnitedWayGSO.org/volunteer. BackPack Beginnings office hours are listed at backpackbeginnings.org/contact.
END LOCAL POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a movement to END local poverty. We create strategic partnerships and initiatives that are coordinated and work with children adults, and families across the entire community. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In the City of Greensboro, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With community support, we’re connecting people to opportunities like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $26,500 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 99 years and counting.
