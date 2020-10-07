COVID-19’s impact on the economy has been undeniable. However, it hasn’t been bad news for all sectors. Some, such as distance learning, are benefiting. Some that might not be so obvious are also benefiting. Take meal kits for instance.
Before the pandemic, the meal kit industry was a roller-coaster ride, with frequent ups and downs. Today, it’s all up, though. In fact, meal kit deliveries represent new competition for restaurants even after COVID-19’s impact lessens. What should you know?
The Situation Today
As we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19, most people are still dining in. That trend is expected to continue, even once lockdowns are lifted, as people discover (or rediscover) their love for cooking, the affordability of eating in, and other benefits. According to information from MealKitsCanada, these kits reduce stress around planning and cooking, ensure healthy eating without sacrificing flavor, reduce food waste, and include simple-to-follow recipes ideal for novice or expert cooks.
Of course, meal kits haven’t always been the golden child of the food industry. According to evōk advertising, “The meal-kit industry has been struggling for quite a while, but unlike many food-related companies, meal-kit services are seeing a boost in sales since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak”. The article goes on to point out that companies like Purple Carrot, HelloFresh, and Blue Apron have seen major spikes in orders.
In contrast, a vast number of restaurants have (temporarily) closed their doors. Even in states where restaurants have reopened, they must do so with limited seating capacity, which crimps earning capabilities, the number of staff they can reemploy, and causes other issues.
There are brighter days ahead for restaurants, though, surely?
The Outlook for Meal Kits and Restaurants
Once COVID-19 begins to fade, you can expect restaurants to retake at least some of their former popularity. When we can dine out without worrying about whether our group is too large, or whether we’re accidentally rubbing elbows with a coronavirus carrier, we’ll flock back to our favorite haunts. However, we might not flock back in the numbers that some people imagine.
Don Barnett, CEO of Sun Basket (a meal-kit company), explained things this way in an article for Fast Company. “I believe the industry’s growth…is projected to sustain – though the question remains by how much. It’s unrealistic to think that people will not eventually go back to eating at restaurants; food service’s return will take place, probably very slowly, and not at the same level”.
Grocery Dive reports that the meal kit industry is expected to be worth $27 billion by 2027. Interestingly, the article also breaks down several of the reasons for the continued popularity of meal kits, even without the impact of social distancing due to COVID-19. These include the following:
- Increasing interest on the part of Millennials to explore new cuisines
- The desire to reconnect/relearn basic skills like cooking for ourselves
- The desire to eat locally-sourced, nutrient-rich foods
With that being said, restaurants haven’t rested on their laurels. While many have been forced to close to the public, forward-thinking owners and managers have tapped into the meal-kit model to help fuel at least some profitability during COVID-19. Quite a few restaurants have begun offering their own take on meal kits – food that can be ordered online, picked up at the curb, then taken home and cooked or reheated.
While restaurant meal kits are viable options for many, they don’t offer the same level of convenience as home-delivery. In some cases, they’re also more expensive and may lead to higher levels of food waste, as well.
Moving Forward Post-COVID-19
So, what will the world of tomorrow look like? Will meal kits drive some restaurants out of business? Will restaurants win back the customers they’ve lost during the pandemic?
Actually, it will most likely be a shared custody agreement, with meal kit companies and restaurants sharing their customer base. The benefits offered by meal kits are simply too great to ignore for many consumers today, but restaurants still hold a special place in many of our hearts (and dining preferences). It will certainly be an interesting new world and one in which consumers have more choices (and flexibility) than ever before.
