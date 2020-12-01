Bert’s Burgers will be on-hand as part of Blue Ridge Companies’ Telethon for Toys
HIGH POINT, NC – Make a donation to Toys for Tots this Thurs., Dec. 3 at Blue Ridge Companies and get a free burger lunch from “Bert’s Burgers.” “Bert’s Burgers” will be provided and prepared by Blue Ridges’ partners at Chadwell Supply. Your donation gets you a burger, chips, and drink. Burgers will be available between 10:30am – 12:30pm at Blue Ridge Companies’ home office, located at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point. Anyone is welcome to make a donation and get a meal. Please remember to wear a face covering and social distance.
“Bert’s Burgers” is part of Blue Ridge Companies’ first-ever Telethon for Toys. The High Point-based property management, development, and construction company is taking its annual Toys for Tots collection drive digital this year. Their goal is to earn $20,000 for the Marine Corps’ organization.
The telethon will be live from 10:00 a.m. – noon on December 3, 2020 and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook Page. It will include segments from employees, business partners, and suppliers, including showcasing some of their hidden talents. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $20,000 for the local Toys for Tots organization.
“Each year, we fill up a truck with toys for our local Toys for Tots organization,” says Blue Ridge Companies’ Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “We are excited to make the same Positive Impact in a different manner by going digital this year. We hope the community will come out, donate, and enjoy a free lunch as a thank you.”
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is available now on blueridgecompanies.com. Just click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will stay right here in the Triad to help local families.
Top sponsors for this year’s telethon include BluSky, Chadwell Supply, HD Supply Solutions, Community Concierge Services, Maintenance Headquarters, Response Grid, RealPage, Brownlee, Whitlow & Praet, PetScreening.com, Got You Floored, CoStar and Assured Partners. Blue Ridge Companies is grateful to all of their sponsors for supporting their Telethon for Toys.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
