Featuring beers from NoDa Brewing Company of Charlotte, NC
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 9, 2021)—Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocer known for its popular in-store Beer Dens that feature local craft beers, is hosting its first Virtual Beer Hunt. Beer enthusiasts can find special boxes in all Lowes Foods Beer Dens. They contain five unique beers from NoDa Brewing Company, Lowes Foods Brown Bag trail mix and beef jerky selections, and two Lowes Foods Beer Den glasses for the event. On April 17th, purchasers can log onto a special link where they can see Chad Henderson, the head brewer of NoDa, walk them through the beers. They will also be able to ask questions during this live event.
In addition, the participants will be given a QR code to scan and automatically check in the beers on the Untappd app and earn their Virtual Beer Hunting badge.
There are future events planned as well. Virtual Beer Hunting in May will be with Edmund’s Oast and June will be with Westbrook Brewing. Slezak added, “These three craft beer partners are Carolinas-based like us at Lowes Foods, and they offer unique beers that are great for someone just starting their craft beer journey to those beer nerds who want to find the latest innovation..”
NoDa Brewing Company Virtual Beer Hunting Selections
Hop Drop ‘N Roll – 2014 World Beer Cup® Gold Award Winner, American-Style IPA. Hops in your face. Crisp, mouthwatering, American citrus hops dominate for an ideal IPA character. It’s hopped before, during and after the boil with late boil additions of Citra and Amarillo for a complex flavor profile. The rich golden color comes from a blend of English and American base malts accented with substantial amounts of Vienna and Wheat malt. This is the beer that started it all for NoDa brewing.
Radio Haze – Our Year Round Juicy IPA brewed with a fantastic hop blend that leads to mostly up front juicy and tropical hop aroma flavor without much bitterness. Hazy and smooth with a medium body from heavy use of Torrified Wheat and Oats.
Lager Days – A crisp, easy-drinking lager for any adventure you choose. From the mountains to the sea. Every day is a Lager Day.
Blood Orange Gose Beer – This kettle-soured German-style wheat ale is brewed with German pilsner grain and local wheat malt. Blood orange puree gives a unique color, refreshing citrus flavor and aroma, while salt balances the tartness.
Haze So-Low – A low calorie, low carb hazy IPA that is enjoyed by folks that want great flavor but no guilt. Haze So-Low is just that!
*Please note, the above combination of beers cannot be purchased alone. In order to taste all in the selection, the Tap Room would need to be visited or 3 4-packs and 2 8-packs need to be purchased.
About Lowes Foods, LLC
Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates 74 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. For more information, please visit lowesfoods.com.
About Alex Lee, Inc.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. In addition, Alex Lee is the parent company of Lowes Foods as well as Just Save food stores in North Carolina. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC. For more information, please visit alexlee.com.
