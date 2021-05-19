WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MAY 19, 2021)—Subscriptions are available now through May 29 for Lowes Foods’ popular summertime Carolina Crate program. The Carolina Crate is Lowes Foods’ special version of what is widely known as a CSA or “Community Supported Agriculture” box that is filled every week with an assortment of fresh, local fruits and vegetables.
Each Carolina Crate contains six to eight varieties of produce, which have been selected based on what is at its peak. Each box weighs ten to twelve pounds and feeds a household of 2 to 4 people. Those who purchase a full seasonal subscription for $300 will receive a Carolina Crate each Saturday for ten weeks from June 12 until August 14. Full subscriptions also include a free year of Lowes Foods To Go drive-up shopping service. Half subscriptions are available for $150 for five consecutive weeks beginning either June 12 or July 17.
“Our Carolina Crate program is the perfect way for families to enjoy produce at its peak and at the same time, support local, small farmers right here in the Carolinas,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “The surprise of discovering what has been harvested each week is part of the fun.”
Shoppers simply pull up to a Lowes Foods To Go lane at the front of the store to pick up their fresh produce. One of Lowes Foods’ Personal Shoppers will bring out the Carolina Crate and load it into the subscribers’ cars. Shoppers also can pick up their regular Lowes Foods To Go shopping orders at the same time.
Additional information available at lowesfoods.com/The-Carolina-Crate.
About Lowes Foods, LLC
Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates 74 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. For more information, please visit lowesfoods.com.
About Alex Lee, Inc.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. In addition, Alex Lee is the parent company of Lowes Foods as well as Just Save food stores in North Carolina. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC. For more information, please visit alexlee.com.
