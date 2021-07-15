After making her home in Winston-Salem 3 years ago, Lisa Strout began looking for the perfect working studio where she could also welcome visitors. She found it right in the middle of the Arts District in the building on the corner of Trade and 6th Streets and Lisa Strout Studios opens this week.
Lisa has been working in 2D and 3D for more than 20 years. Her work is influenced by her keen sense of humor and a fascination for patterns and movement. In addition to assemblage and getting her hands in clay, Lisa works with architectural cement to create sculptures which she covers in colorful tile, glass, and found objects. Lisa feels that her work reinterprets how she perceives the world, taking the viewer with her.
Lisa’s work has won awards and has been in numerous juried exhibits, invitationals, galleries and is in private collections throughout the United States.
A native of Massachusetts, Lisa has lived in different parts of the United States, Europe, and Asia. She obtained a degree from a classical culinary school and went on to study Food History. After working for several years in the wine industry, Lisa followed her passion and made the leap to full-time artist in 2002.
Lisa Strout Studios is at 204 W 6th Street and is open Th – Sat, 12 – 5, or by appointment. She can be contacted at lisastroutstudios@gmail.com, and followed on FB and Instagram at Lisa Strout Studios.
